Disaster at the southern border
With the 9/11 terrorist attacks still fresh in our minds. Congress came together in a bipartisan effort to pass the Secure Fence Act of 2006.
The Secure Fence Act directed the Department of Homeland Security to take appropriate actions to achieve “operational control” over U.S. land and maritime borders to “prevent unlawful entry.” It defined operational control as the prevention of all unlawful entries into the U.S., including terrorists, instruments of terrorism, narcotics and other contraband. And it specifically set the goal of “providing at least two layers of reinforced fencing, installation of additional physical barriers, roads, lighting cameras and sensors.”
It added thousands of border patrol personnel, mandated the acquisition of new technologies, and resulted in the construction of more than 650 miles of physical barrier along the southern border of the U.S. between 2006 and 2011.
The legislation was passed in a bipartisan spirit, with 80 members of the U.S. Senate voting to approve it. This included Senator Barack Obama, who said in 2005: “We simply cannot allow people to pour into the United States undetected, undocumented, unchecked, and circumventing the line of people who are waiting patiently, diligently and lawfully to become immigrants in this country.”
It included Senator Chuck Schumer, who said in 2009: “Illegal immigration is wrong, plain and simple … people who enter the United States without permission are illegal aliens and illegal aliens should not be treated the same as people who enter the U.S. legally.”
And it included Senator Joe Biden, who said in 2006: “Let me tell you something, folks, people are driving across that border with tons, tons — hear me, tons — of everything from by products from methamphetamine to cocaine to heroin, and it’s all coming up through corrupt Mexico.”
“Reprinted by permission from Imprimis, A publication of Hillsdale College”
Dick McGarry
Lake City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.