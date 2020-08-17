'Distraught' teenager to be placed in treatment after shooting incident Monday in LeRoy

LEROY — A teenager shot a firearm several times in the middle of LeRoy Monday afternoon in an act that was described by police as a cry for help.
Michigan State Police said they received multiple calls around 2:37 p.m. Monday of a "very distraught" male teen with a small caliber handgun pointing the weapon at people and later firing the gun, but not in the direction of any people.
The 15-year-old shot twice toward the ground near the intersection of Kent and Gilbert streets in LeRoy, he fired another shot toward the ground near the LeRoy Community Park and later fired a round further down Kent Street, police said.
Police said they were able to confirm four shots and have not received reports of any damage caused by the shots, but asked residents to call the MSP Mount Pleasant Post if they notice bullet holes.
After shots were fired, the teen was in contact with Central Dispatch prior to police arriving and surrendered without incident behind the LeRoy Post Office when State Police arrived.
MSP Trooper Brock Benavides, with the Cadillac Post, said the youth made "suicidal statements" and will receive treatment for psychological distress.
"This was his way of reaching out for help," Benavides said. "It's just unfortunate that it had to came to this."
Benavides said he wasn't sure if any criminal charges would be filed as a result of the incident. He said their report will be forwarded to the Osceola County Prosecutor for consideration of charges.
Kent Street resident Kelly Johnson was at work when she received a call that someone was firing shots near her home.
Since her 11- and 14-year-old sons were the only ones home at the time, Johnson understandably went into "mama mode."
"I told my boss, 'bye, bye,' and started driving home," Johnson said. "My husband called the boys and told them to lock all the doors and go to the basement."
By the time she arrived, Johnson said police had already taken the youth into custody behind the post office.
Amazingly, Johnson said she doesn't think her boys heard the shots being fired, even though one of the them was right next to a window and could have looked outside to watch it happen.
"They were plugged into their electronics," Johnson said. "I think I'll have to have a talk with them about their awareness."
MSP Mount Pleasant Post later issued a press release saying that there was no danger to the public and that investigation into the incident was ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.