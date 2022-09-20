“Diversity” is such a buzzword these days. While in our society, we wrestle with describing what diversity should look like, Mother Nature has been the author of diversity since the beginning. Over the past years this author has written articles about forest pests that have been plaguing the forest of our region. The latest of these was the gypsy moth. Most of these pests thrive because their preferred tree species often grows in uniform stands.
Pine bark beetle and heterobasidium root disease thrive in pure stands of pine. Forest tent caterpillar thrives in pure stands of sugar maple, oak wilt thrives in pure stands of red oak and gypsy moths thrive either in pure aspen or oak stands.
Nature almost never created pure stands. Pure stands of aspen and jack pine that we often see are the result of the large fires that followed the great timbering days of the early 1900s. Given enough time nature will always increase a diversity of species.
In large part, uniform stands are easy to manage, much like agricultural farming. But agricultural farming produces a harvestable crop after one growing season. Forest take decades to produce a harvestable product and pest problems often need years to build up in forests.
Most forest pest populations stay at a tolerable level until the forest trees undergo stress inducing conditions. Drought is the one of the more obvious stressors that can lead to poor forest health and unfortunately there is nothing that forest owners can do to alleviate the lack of water. Only Christmas tree growers irrigate their tree crops. Many of our maples have severe die-back in their crowns.
Forest density is the second most common stressor that can lead to pest problems. Plantations are the most susceptible to this condition, especially pine and spruce. Plantations require thinning, often decades after the initial planting. So often the landowner that plants is not the owner thirty years later and the understanding of the required thinning is lost. Pines do not thin themselves like aspen stands do. When plantation density is not periodically reduced by thinning, bark beetles populations will explode and kill many trees.
A third stressor is age. The age to which a tree will grow depends on the quality of the soil on which it grows. The relatively infertile sands in the Cadillac region do not support trees growing much past 80 years of age without experiencing signs of physiological decline. Our oak forests are good examples of this. Add other stressors, and like this year, we see many dying trees.
A fourth stressor is our arguable high deer population. Tree seedlings are a big part of the white-tailed deer’s winter and spring food source. Where deer populations are high, forest diversity in the understory is usually low. The understory (seedlings and saplings) are the next forest.
In hardwood stands, the loss of entire tree species due to invasive foreign pests has reduced the diversity of species that nature developed to maintain a healthy balance. Having a diversity of species not only keeps a forest healthier, it also means there will always be a replacement when trees die. In many ways, we have not often seen an ecological healthy forest.
So what can we, as forest landowners do to help increase diversity?
Improve the soil by encouraging woody debris to rot on the forest floor.
Discourage rising deer populations.
Allow hardwoods to develop under pine plantations.
When thinning a northern hardwood stand, don’t always remove non-maple species.
Don’t salvage harvest all beech trees in the face of death from beech bark disease.
Look for and protect remnant elm and ash trees. There are more out there than you think. White ash seedlings are making a comeback. Try to encourage propagation of seedlings from these trees. There may be a good reason why they survived this long. Ask a forester how best to do it.
If you would like more information, please contact District Forester, Larry Czelusta at 231-775-7681 extension 3 or email him at larry.czelusta@macd.org.
Larry Czelusta is the Outreach Forester for Wexford, Missaukee and Kalkaska counties. For more information about trees and forestry, contact Larry by phone, email or stop by the office at the USDA Service Center at 7192 E. 34 Road (Boon Road) in Cadillac.
