DNR reminds fish kill common during spring thaw

While it may have felt like early summer this week, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is again reminding residents of an annual spring occurrence — fish kill.
After the ice and snow covering Michigan’s lakes start to melt, the DNR said people are more likely to discover dead fish or other aquatic animals. While it is initially startling to see, the DNR reminds Michiganders that it is normal.
“Winterkill is the most common type of fish kill,” Gary Whelan, DNR Fisheries Division research manager said. “As the season changes, it can be particularly common in shallow lakes, ponds, streams and canals. These kills are localized and typically do not affect the overall health of the fish populations or fishing quality.”
Shallow lakes with excess aquatic vegetation and soft bottoms are more prone to this problem, particularly when a deep snowpack reduces sunlight for the plants, according to the DNR. Canals in urban areas also are susceptible due to the large amounts of nutrient runoff and pollution from roads, lawns and septic systems that flow into these areas, especially from large storm events.
Fish and other aquatic life typically die in late winter but may not be noticed until a month after the ice leaves lakes. The DNR said that’s because the dead fish and other aquatic life are temporarily preserved by the cold water. Fish also may be affected by rapid changes in water temperature due to unseasonably warm temperatures leading to stress and, sometimes, mortality, according to the DNR.
Fish can become easily stressed in winter due to low energy reserves because feeding is at a minimum in winter. They are then less able to handle low oxygen and temperature swings.
“Winterkill begins with distressed fish gasping for air at holes in the ice and often ends with large numbers of dead fish that bloat as the water warms,” Whelan said. “Dead fish and other aquatic life may appear fuzzy because of secondary infection by fungus, but the fungus was not the cause of death. The fish actually suffocated from a lack of dissolved oxygen from decaying plants and other dead aquatic animals under the ice.”
Dissolved oxygen is required by fish and all other forms of aquatic life. Once daylight is greatly reduced by ice and snow cover, the DNR said aquatic plants stop producing oxygen and many die. The bacteria that decompose organic materials on the bottom of the lake use the remaining oxygen in the water.
Once the oxygen is reduced and other aquatic animals die and start decomposing, the DNR said the rate that oxygen is used for decomposition is additionally increased — that means that dissolved oxygen levels in the water decrease further, leading to increased winterkill.
For more information on fish kills in Michigan, visit Michigan.gov/Fishing. The public also is welcome to report fish kills at Michigan.gov/EyesInTheField.
