One of my favorite songs is Andrew Peterson’s “Is He Worthy?” It is antiphonal in nature, meaning that in the verses, the “leader” asks a question and the congregation responds. The song begins with the leader asking the question, “Do you feel the world is broken?” The congregational response is “We do.” And friends, we do, don’t we? We do believe the world is broken, as evidenced by elements such as greed, hatred, violence, sickness and death.
The theological explanation for this brokenness is the Fall as described in Genesis chapter 3. Adam and Eve chose to rebel against God’s lordship and instead elevated themselves to that position. But this violation of the created order brought a curse that remains to this day. Romans 8:20 says that “Against its will, all creation was subjected to God’s curse.” As a consequence we are told in Romans 8:22 that, “all creation has been groaning.”
Peterson’s “Is He Worthy?” goes on to ask, “Do you wish that you could see it all made new?” And of course, the congregational response is, “We do.” And friends, we do, don’t we? We long to see the curse and the groaning put to an end.
The Good News of the Gospel is that this is the very reason that Jesus came to Earth — to make everything right that sin made wrong. He accomplished this by living the perfect life and then offering it on the cross as the perfect sacrifice for our sins. And now to all who turn to Him alone for salvation, He offers eternal life in a world that will no longer be broken. This will come to fruition at the Second Coming of our Lord and Savior. Even so, come quickly Lord Jesus!
But until then, we continue to groan under the curse. We are in a state of “already, but not yet.” This means that Jesus has already come and His Kingdom has been inaugurated. But it will not yet be consummated until His Second Coming. So, what are we to do in this “already, but not yet” phase of the Kingdom? Amidst the brokenness, we pray. We cry out to God for all the resources of heaven to come to our aid in the midst of the pain and the sorrow. And we trust in the promises of Scripture that His grace is indeed sufficient to meet our every need.
With this in mind, the Cadillac Area Ministerial Association invites you to a night of prayer on Thursday, May 4 (The National Day of Prayer), at 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church.
Together, we will cry out to God in the midst of our brokenness, that all the resources of heaven might come to our aid in the midst of our pain and sorrow. We will focus our prayers on healing.
Specifically, we will pray for cancer/cardiac patients, those suffering with their mental health, healthcare workers and caregivers, and the health of families. Please join us for this special night of ministry. As it says in “Is He Worthy?”: “Does the Spirit move among us?” Answer: “He does.”
