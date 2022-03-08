With warmer weather fast approaching, outdoor enthusiasts will be flocking to their favorite hiking trails, campgrounds and lakes to finally get relief from cabin fever. With over 13,000 miles of trails, 11,000 inland lakes and thousands of campgrounds, you don’t have to travel far to enjoy the Great Lakes State’s bountiful natural resources.
However, these pristine resources are under threat. The spread of invasive species into our waterways and forests pose a serious danger to the delicate balance of our native ecosystems. These unwelcomed guests negatively impact natural forest regeneration, wildlife habitat, native fisheries, outdoor recreation, and the overall quality of our natural resources.
Decontamination, or more simply put, a good cleaning, is critical to preventing the introduction and spread of invasive species in our area. Much of the responsibility falls on members of the public to be good stewards of the land, doing their part to preserve our shared resources and ensuring they are here for generations to come.
Before even starting your hike, simple as it may sound, make sure that your shoes are clean. Remove any mud, seeds or plant material from your previous adventures. Once you’ve arrived at your location, make sure that you stay on the designated trails. Staying on marked trails keeps invasive species from hitching a ride on your shoes and clothing, and prevents you from spreading them to uninfested areas.
After your day on the trail, be sure to clean off your footwear before leaving. Using a stiff bristled brush, remove any mud, seeds and burs from your shoes and tread. Be sure to not forget about any four-legged hiking companions, as seeds can get caught in pet fur. Many local trail systems have convenient boot brush stations located at the trailheads. Garlic mustard, an aggressive forest floor invader, is a prime example of why decontamination is critical. Garlic mustard’s tiny seeds can be easily, and unknowingly, transported down a trail to new, previously uninfested areas. Factoring in that each garlic mustard plant can produce upwards of 1,000 seeds, it takes no time at all for pristine trails to be degraded by this invasive.
For recreationists, venturing out onto the region’s many lakes, an amendment in the state’s law, effective March 2019, has changed the requirements for boaters entering and leaving water bodies in the state. Boaters are now required to remove all drain plugs from bilges, ballast tanks and live wells, as well as ensuring that the watercraft and trailer are free of aquatic organisms, including plants. According to the state’s website, “The changes are intended to strengthen protection for Michigan waterways against the introduction and spread of aquatic invasive species.” Boaters should also be sure to dry their boats for five or more days when moving between water bodies, to kill small species not easily seen. If this is not possible, dry the boat and all compartments with a towel before moving to another water body.
If you’re hitting the water in the hope of hooking the big one, there are several steps anglers should follow in order to do their part to stop the spread of invasive species. Whether purchased or collected, unused bait should be disposed of in the trash — never in the water. Any bait fish an angler collects may be used only in the waters where it was originally collected. So-called “bait bucket introductions” can negatively impact a lake by introducing species that were not naturally present there, and can transfer invasive species from an infested lake to an uninfested lake.
If rivers and streams are more your style, be sure to decontaminate waders and other gear between trips with a mild bleach solution (1 Tbsp. bleach per gallon water), undiluted Formula 409, or 2% Virkon solution. These steps can help prevent the spread of invaders like New Zeeland Mudsnail, and fish diseases like Viral Hemorrhagic Septicemia, which has been responsible for large-scale fish kills across the Great Lakes basin.
With hundreds of campgrounds in the region, campers play an important part as well. Any good campsite has to have a fire, but where the wood comes from is important. Firewood can be a safe harbor for invasive forest insects, so it is important to not bring firewood from home to your campsite. Instead, buy it where you burn it. Buy certified heat-treated firewood, or gather on site when permitted. Leave any remaining local firewood at the campsite, don’t take it home with you. Ash, a once prevalent tree across the state, but decimated by the emerald ash borer in the early 2000s, is a prime example of the damage that invasive forest insects can have on the landscape.
Whether you plan to hike, boat, fish or camp this upcoming year, we all play an important part in preventing the spread of invasive species and preserving our pristine natural resources.
For more information about NCCISMA, visit our website at www.northcountryinvasives.org or contact us by phone at 231-429-5072, or email at NCCISMA@macd.org.
