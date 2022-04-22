Courtesy of the Missaukee Historical Society
Pioneer Township No. 3 FRL
Here is the history of the Lamb School, as written in 1940 by the pupils of the school.
“Our school was organized in1878. The first school was held upstairs in F. McManus’ house in which lived the two families who furnished the four pupils.
H.S. Lamb was the first teacher. The second year of school with an enrollment of six pupils was held in one end of Mr. Lamb’s dining room.
“A log house was built in the fall of 1880. Carrie Lamb was the first teacher in the log house. H.S. Lamb, R. P. Lamb, and Mrs. Mary Sprague were other teachers who taught in the log building. This building was used for five years.
“In the years of 1885 and 1886 the present schoolhouse from Hi Lamb. This is the reason our school is called the Lamb School. The first school held in this new location, with an enrollment of 15 pupils, was taught by H.S. Lamb. The furnishings in this building were very simple, the seats being made of logs.
“Some of the teachers who have taught in this school since 1900 are: Jennie Hower, Ida Wieas, Alma Hale, Rachel Moulen, Fred Bartholomew, Nellie McNitt, Zada Brown, Ida Getter, Myrtle F. Hale, Mary F. Dorr, Margaret Stout, Edna Allen, Hazel Sawin, Millie Bartholomew, Mae Hanson, Anna Hawkinson, James Bielby, Gerda Hazen, Howard Ingersoll, and Vernie Hose.
“Since the early days of our present school and site, many improvements have been added. Our present shade trees were planted by Perry Haines and Eli Falking. When the road in front of the school was paved, cement steps leading from the road to the yard were constructed as well as having; a cement porch constructed.
Swings, a slide, a ball diamond, and a steel flag pole help to make our yard complete. Within our building we can see improvements in our desks. We now have indoor lavatories. Our globe, maps, books, blackboards, drinking fountain, and piano help our room to function properly.
“At present our school consists of the first six graders, as the seventh, eighth and high school grades are transported to Lake City. We now have 30 pupils. Our present teacher is Claude Elmore.”
The Lamb School, also sometimes called the Morey School, was located in the northwest corner of the southwest quarter of Section 30. The school district was enlarged in 1923 when the Chase School, Pioneer No. 4, disbanded and again in 1926 when the Loon Lake School, Pioneer No. 2, disbanded. Both of these districts were attached partly to Pioneer No. 1 and partly to the Lamb School.
In the 1907 report the teacher was listed as Alma Hale, who taught 68 pupils and received a salary of $345. The Director was Frank Ingersoll, whose address was Morey.
The last report of the Lamb School was in 1943. In 1944 the district joined the Lake City district. The building was used by Farm Bureau and the Morey Community Club for a number of years. It was sold by the Lake City Board of Education in 1974 and is now used as a summer home and hunting cabin.
