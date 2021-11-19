Down Memory Lane
Compiled by Jill Thomas
The Plain Dealer
103 years ago
November 21, 1918
Stray items of war news
Draft boards are directed to finish up the work of collecting and classifying the questionnaires of all registrants between the ages of eighteen and thirty-seven, and file them with their offices. Men over thirty-seven have been instructed to return their questionnaires without filling them up. If they have not already filled them, and no further attention will be paid to them unless something unforeseen happens.
The first men to be returned from France will be the sick and wounded. The exact order in which the balance will be brought home has not yet been fixed, but the troops who have done the most of the fighting are apparently to be allowed to follow the German troops into Germany, and take over the territory evacuated. It is supposed that after this is done these men will probably be returned home, and the others now in camps over there will take their places until the peace terms are settled and then sent home as circumstances permit. It is probable that special honors will be paid to the Rainbow division and possibly also the 32nd division which contains the Michigan and Wisconsin state troops, which won much attention there for good work.
One Divorce Granted
This week’s session of circuit court was a very short one. By two o’clock in the afternoon of the first day Monday, the jury had been paid off and gone home, and the judge and stenographer Henderson were on their way to their homes in Cadillac.
In the case against Ben Pace, charged with a statutory offense, the prosecution amended the information changing the date on which the offense was alleged to have been committed. Thereupon the defense asked for a continuance, which was granted. The case against Wesley Allison for non-support was also continued.
None of the civil cases were tried in fact the only thing really disposed of was the divorce case of Pearl vs John A. Brown, where a decree was granted.
Some of the other non-jury cases may be disposed of later, before the next regular term.
Extension of Time
Notice has just been received from national headquarters of the American Red Cross that an extension of time has been made for those wishing to send Christmas packages overseas. The new date is Nov. 30th.
Also the War Department has authorized the Red Cross to furnish individuals who have not received or who have lost or who have destroyed the coupon for carton if applicant signs the “application black,” a facsimile label.
These may be secured from G.J. Leemgraven, the secretary.
Marriage Licenses
Joyce Sellers, Lake City
Beatrice Baker, Falmouth
Otis Hicks, Jennings
Ina Shelley, Jennings
Bert Rozeveld, Falmouth
Jennie H. Mulder, Falmouth
Walter H. Long
Was called to camp Custer, June 24, 1918, and started for France exactly one month later, on July 24th. A telegram from the War Department received by his parent, Thursday, October 31st announced his death in France of Broncho-pneumonia, Oct. 9th; He would have been twenty-four years of age on October 10th.
Walter was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Lewis H. Long, of near Butterfield. He had four brothers and five sisters. The elder Long hold the star route contract for carrying the mail between Lake City, Butterfield and Merritt, the eldest daughter, Miss Alberta having served as the actual carrier for about a year, hence they have wide acquaintance, Walter was popular among the young people of his community, and well thought of by his elders.
Local and Personal
At Camp Custer, preparations are being made to send home soon the men now training there.
Mrs. Anna Hansen of Canary, WI is the guest of her mother, Mrs. Pat McGovern, for a few days.
Gail Wheeler is still very ill, in Cadillac, his present home. He was attacked by influenza several weeks ago.
Sheridan Stone is adding a stock of groceries to the other lines carried by him in his store on North Main Street.
Edwin Baldwin started Tuesday afternoon for Memphis, TN where he will spend the winter with his daughter Mrs. Jas. McSweyn.
Paul Cavanagh reached home Monday evening on a furlough from the camp near Chattanooga, TN where he is attached to a medical unit.
Injuries to telephone cables inflicted by recent storms, badly affected the service in Lake City the last few days. Repairs were made Wednesday, as soon as the rain ceased.
The civil service commission announces an examination to fill a vacancy in rural mail carriers at Falmouth, to be held in Lake City, Dec. 1th. During the war, women are admitted to these positions on the same conditions as men, further information, blanks, etc., may be had from the postmaster at either Falmouth or Lake City.
