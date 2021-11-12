Down Memory Lane
Compiled by Jill Thomas
Missaukee Republican
101 Years Ago
November 11, 1920
Local and Personal
Born to Mr. and Mrs. George Durgan of Pioneer, Nov. 4, a baby girl, Helen Marrie.
Some of the best Guernsey cows in the count will be sold at Blakers sale Nov. 16.
There has been fifty deer licenses issued at the county clerk’s office so far this season.
The Auction sale of Mrs. Mary Miller has been postponed on account of scarlet fever in the family.
A license was issued Nov. 8 for the marriage of Thomas De Kam and Lulu De Vos of Falmouth.
David Kornelje and Mildred Snyder were married at the Methodist parsonage on Tuesday of last week. They will live at Michelson.
Several nights during the past week Lake City has been in darkness. Something seems to be wrong with the electric light plant with the result we have no lights.
This office received a letter about ‘Holloween, without a named signed to it and asked us to publish it. This paper is ready to publish the news but when it is sent in, the person writing the items must sign their name.
The annual hunt supper of the Lake City Lodge No. 408 F. & A.M. will be held at the lodge rooms on Nov. 16th. The hunt for game will be on Monday, Nov. 15th. All Masons are invited to take part in the hunt. The programs were mailed last Monday but every Mason and Star are invited whether members of the lodge or not. If for any reason you do not receive one of the invitation and come, you are invited and expected to come. By order of Lake City F. & A.M.
Ex-Servicemen Attention!
A certain amount of money which the American people contributed to the Y.M.C.A. for war work remained on hand at the close of the war. The Y.M.C.A. has decided to grant scholarships to ex-servicemen paying for such scholarships with these funds. Each county in the United States is rewarded a pro rata share of this fund. The scholarships to be awarded by a local committee. George W. Wood having been appointed chairman and Andrew Imrie secretary of this committee. If you are an ex-serviceman, interested in one of these free scholarships and not already entitled to vocational training write to the secretary or chairman of the committee giving your age, unit you served in, length of service and the kind of scholarship desired. Requests must be in by Dec. 15th, 1920.
