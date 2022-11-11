Down Memory Lane
Compiled by Jill Thomas
59 Years Ago
November 6, 1963
Engagement Announcement
Mr. and Mrs. Peter J. Vander Pol of McBain, Michigan announce the engagement of their daughter Mary Jane to Mr. John Van Ast Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. John Van Ast Sr. of Cooksville, Ontario, Canada. Miss Vander Pol graduated from the McBain Public High School, attended Calvin College and is presently employed in Grand Rapids. Mr. Van Ast graduated from the Port Credit High School in Ontario and is attending Calvin College. No Wedding date has been set.
Classifieds
For Sale – Two bedroom house, modern, conveniently located, gas heat, fully insulated with storm windows throughout. Access to Lake extra-long lot. Call 2-4771
For Sale – 9 piece walnut dining room suite. Very good condition. Has 3 extra leafs and pads to go with the table. Several storm windows. Phone 294497 or2-4751, No Sunday calls.
For Sale – Ford 1957 – good condition. Sell or trade for feeder cattle. Also 1951 Dodge truck, 1 ½ ton and 500 bales of straw. Ph. – 2/5571.
For Sale – 20,000 scotch pine Christmas Trees. Ed Walsh Tree Farm, Manton
Cutcheon
Mr. Levi DeLine and Mrs. Earl Lanning called on Mr. and Mrs. Charles Lanning in Manton Sunday. Mrs. Lanning decided to spend a few days with the elder Lannings.
Mrs. Mary Edwards has returned to her home after spending two weeks in Clarkston with Mr. and Mrs. Sam Jones. She spent the past week with her daughter and family in Midland.
Morey
Around twenty five people attended the pie social and cake walk at the Morey Community Hall last Saturday evening. Coffee, Sandwiches, pie and cider were served.
Missaukee Conservation Club
The regular business meeting of the Missaukee Conservation Club was held on Tuesday, November 5 at 8:00.
The highlights of this meeting was in honor of Past Presidents and Charter Members.
Refreshments were served.
Missaukee Park News
The cotters have left their home in the Park and have gone with their trailer to Florida for the winter.
Mrs. Elizabeth Tyrer enjoyed a visit from her two great granddaughters Vicki and Pattie Firth from Chicago Heights, this weekend also her other children and granddaughter, Mr. Joan Keaffabber and Michael David and Bobby and Mrs. Ann Wisdom from Homewood, Illinois. They were dinner guests on Sunday.
Band Booster’s
The Lake City Band Boosters are having their 2nd Annual Smorgasbord, Saturday, Nov. 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The proceeds are to go to the Lake City High School Band to buy instruments and uniforms to better our band.
Missaukee Mt. Ski News
Missaukee Mt. Ski Board of Directors held their board meeting Mon. Nov. 4th at the Ski Lodge. The resignation of Dwight Arnold was accepted by the board. Jerry Dolley was elected to the board for a 3 yr. term to fill the vacancy of Dwight Arnold.
A new run had been put in at the ski park and a new tow rope has been ordered. We hope to see many new faces making use of the family fun that can be enjoyed by all at the ski park during the winter months.
The Weather
The high for the week was recorded as 54 degrees on Monday, October 28.
The low was recorded as 21 degrees on Sunday, November 3.
The Rainfall was recorded as .71 and the snow fall was 1 inch on November 1st. That must be some kind of record not having snow until November 1st.
