Down Memory Lane
Compiled by Jill Thomas
Waterfront Newspaper
57 Years Ago
September 16, 1964
Largest Pike of Summer Reported
Walter Goodz and Glen Shipp both of Lansing are proudly displaying this giant pike which they caught last Wednesday, September 9 on Beautiful Lake Missaukee. The fish weighed 10 pounds and was 36 inches long.
Goodz and Shipp were casting, long towards evening with dare devils and they had been catching many small pike, hammer handles. Finally they snagged into this one. They said they had a small bass net with them and they tried to land the fish with that. It took about three attempts to get this big fish even started into a bass net. Finally the job was completed when they used the net and guided the fish into the boat with their arm underneath it.
The pair of fishermen have fished Beautiful Lake Missaukee many times and are interested in the Conservation of this lake. Mr. Goodz is now building a cottage on North Long Beach plat on the north shore of our Lake Missaukee.
This is the largest pike that has been reported to us, caught this summer.
Wins First Place
Bill Dolley won first place in accuracy and first place overall at the three day parachute competition championship in Marshall, over the Labor Day Weekend.
He won the Championship jumping a new engineering design in parachutes called the Para-Commander which is currently being used by the U.S. team at the world championship in Germany.
Mrs. Edith Dolley and four children spend the weekend at the Dolley farm where little Jeri Lynn celebrated her Second Birthday. Grandma and Grandpa DeMoss and Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Dolley and four children also attended the Birthday party.
Burkholder to Run for Sheriff
Announce He is a Sticker Candidate
Don Burkholder, a native of Missaukee County announced this week that he will be a sticker candidate on the Republican ticket seeking the office of Sheriff. Don is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Burkholder, of R #1, Lake City. He attended Lake City High School.
He served in the U.S. Navy and saw action in the Pacific for two years. Upon returning from the service he was employed in Flint. He returned to Missaukee County in 1953, where he worked in the oil fields and drove truck. In 1961 he began working for the Missaukee County Road Commission where he is still employed, operating a tournapul. Don is married and has four children and they live one mile North of Lake City.
Conservation Club’s Shoot a huge Success
A beautiful Sunday drew a crowd of an estimated 500 to the annual Missaukee Conservation Club’s Merchandise Shoot.
Prizes were donated by merchants from both Lake City and Cadillac. Shooters from all over the state of Michigan competed for prizes in the shoot’s four major divisions.
The four divisions were skeet, trap, small bore, and pistol.
Four shooters had perfect scores in the “ten walk shoot.”
They are K, Anderson, B. Eising, Howard Gillow and D. Seeley.
In the 25 trap event, Russell Francis of Mt. Pleasant received a perfect score. Other winners in the event were Howard Breen, G. Garrett, Lambertson, and Pete Van Calen.
Local winners in the shoot were Robert Peckham, Jr., Booth Purkey and Jerry Jackson.
Shooters competed for shirts, hunting equipment, vests, hatchets, oil, gas and many other sporting items.
Burton Lake was general chairman of this event.
Polio Clinic Draws 3900 County Residents
Approximately 1600 people attended the polio clinic Sunday, Sept. 13, 1964 in Lake City. Total donations received approximately $772.53; also 2300 attended the clinic held at McBain on Saturday, Sept. 12th.
Anyone wishing to get the oral polio, that did not come to the clinic, may get it at Dr. Segers office this week at 50 Cents cost.
The next clinic will be held on November 8; all those having attended the first clinic are urged to the next clinic.
