Down Memory Lane

Reeder Township No. 3 FRL., Armstrong
Following is the 1940 history of the Armstrong School, as written by Vivian Merritt.
“Before 1898 there was a school build about a quarter of a mile south of where the school stands now. Later the school was bought by Everett Taylor’s father who is a bus driver of a Lake City bus. Now the school house is the dining room of his house. It was moved there by Pete Beuthien.
“Some of the teachers that taught that school were: 1893-94 – Oscar Pinkerton, 1894-96 – Maggie Pyne, 1896 – Lora McLenithan. She taught until the school moved.
“A few of the directors were: in 1893, Charles Pillen; 1895, Charles Robbin; and in 1897, E. A. Beuthien.
“A few years later, in 1898, the present school was built. It was named Armstrong after Edward Armstrong.
“The teachers who taught the school since 1902 were as follows:
1902-Charles W. Robberson; 1906-Martin Wolverton; 1910-Arthur Hall; 1912-Carrie Boynton; 1913-Agnes Gaffney; 1914-Emith Smith; 1916-Carrie Boynton; 1919-Gerda A. Hazen; 1920-Esther Bard; 1921-Will Foxworthy; 1922-Lora D. Leonard; 1925-Neva Marks; 1926-Ela Forquer; 1927-Rosco Wolverton; 1929-Gladys Norton; 1930-Peter J. Vander Pol; 1935-Howard Ingersoll; 1936-Lillian Kardell; 1938-Mac Hoekwater, who is still teaching.
‘In the year 1906-07 there were forty-nine children on the census roll. Charles Pillen took the census in 1893, when 31 were going to school. The property value was $1400. There was a debt of $400.
“Today the teacher’s salary is $765, with 31 on the census roll and 17 enrolled in school. The property is valued at $2800. There is no debt today.
“The school directors since 1902 are as follows: 1903-12, John Armstrong; 1918, A.E. Armstrong; 1925-28, George Couch, Mr. Fox, Edward Armstrong, Al Pinckney, and Will Hayes.
“The roads were made of logs and dirt. They were very muddy in the spring. They had a hard time to keep the roads in good condition.”
The Armstrong school was located in the west center of the southwest quarter of Section 19. On the 1907 report Martin Wolverton is listed as the teacher, teaching 42 pupils for a salary of $450. John Armstrong was the director.
The last report of this district was made in 1943, as it was a part of the Lake City reorganization in 1944. In 1945 the building was moved to Lake City and used as a classroom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.