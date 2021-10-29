Compiled by Jill Thomas
Waterfront Newspaper
47 years ago
October 30, 1974
Saturday is glass smashing day at McBain
The McBain Bottles for Buildinag Committee will be smashing glass this coming Saturday and are in need of help on the project. Lunch will be served at noon in the community room of the bank for volunteer workers.
To date, 168 tons of glass have been recycled by the project. A trailer was purchased for $675 out of the $3.344.55 earned by the committee.
The remaining $2,669.55 is earmarked for a swimming pool for the city.
Glass is always welcome and can be placed behind the McBain Bank. Donators are asked to make sure the bottles and jars are rinsed with metal rings removed. Barrels are at the site so each person who drops off the glass can sort it according to color.
The recycling plant does not take window glass, mirrors, or any type of crockery, any in the glass makes it unusable at the plant.
On an insurance application, a man came upon the question: “What did you do while in the service?
The applicant wrote in large letters: “As told.”
Moorestown Stittsville
Congratulations to Marshall Parks and Carol Huston on their marriage on Saturday. The community wishes them well.
The United Methodist Women will meet at the Moorestown Church on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
Get well wishes are extended to Mrs. Donald Murray, who is in the Cadillac hospital.
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Wagner are the proud grandparents of a new baby granddaughter born to Mr. and Mrs. Mike Hamel. Mrs. Hamel is the former Barb Wagner.
Arlene News
Our weather has been beautiful October weather, but all the beautiful leaves have turned brown and are falling to the ground.
Christmas trees by the truckloads are being moved from out county, to the south every day.
Hunters are getting rabbits, pheasants and partridge from our woods and swamps.
The new part being added to the Rollins Church is coming along and will be ready to use by spring. The Church was full Sunday and we expect the new part will be needed soon.
Here is a Halloween menu for a Halloween part. For extra fun only the Halloween names are written on the invitations. Witches brew – cider; broomsticks – celery sticks; bat pie – pumpkin pie; vodo stew – baked beans; skeleton legs – French fries; ghost rings – powder sugar doughnuts; ding bats – bat cookies; owl soufflé – potato salad; cat’s eyes – candy corn; dragon tooth – bread sticks; spider webs – spider cookies; love potion – hawaiina punch. This was contributed by Colleen Littlejohn who finished high school in Lake City last year and is presently employed by Manton Industries.
Open House
Mr. and Mrs. Albert Moen will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary November 9, 1974. They were married in Bemidji, Minnesota November 5, 1924. Mr. and Mrs. Moen spent most of their married life in Glenview and Deerfield, Illinois, retiring to Lake City in 1972.
The couple had two sons George A. Moen, Cheyenne, Wyoming and Deane Moen killed in the Korean War. They have three grandchildren, Mrs. Vicki Scheafer of San Antonio, Texas, Keith Moen of Alburque, New Mexico and Penny Moen of Reno, North Virginia
Their son and daughter-in-law will hold a reception in their honour November 9, 1974 at the Rehoboth Reformed Church, Lucas, Michigan in the afternoon from 2 to 5 p.m.
All neighbors and friends are cordially invited to attend. The couple request that there be no gifts.
Mr. and Mrs. Veldsma Honored
Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Veldsma, now of Lake City were honored Saturday afternoon with an open house at the McBain Public School Cafeteria for their many years of service to the community of McBain. A surprise to the Veldsmas, many friends and relatives were on hand to mark the occasion. The Veldsma’s retired from the McBain Funeral Home last spring but Clarence continues to serve the county as Probate Judge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.