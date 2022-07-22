Down Memory Lane
Compiled by Jill Thomas
Missaukee Republican
90 years ago
July 21, 1932
Lake City Voters Must Re-register
The city has bought a new registration book and all qualified voters in Lake City must register between now and August 27 in order to be qualified to vote at the primary election on September 13.
The clerk has the register and anyone wishing to register may do so any week day from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., except between 12 noon and 1 p.m.
This new register requires the full name, age, race, birthplace and if foreign born the date of naturalization.
You may register by mail or by sending your name in with another elector but the above questions must be answered.
You may register any week day but I would prefer having you call at my office on Mondays or Saturdays, but whatever day you can we want you to register.
Tell your neighbors that every man and women must re-register and help to get every qualified elector’s name on this new book before Aug. 27.
Old registration does not count if you wish to vote you will have to register in this new book.
Only about one month time for all to register and every day being registration day everyone should find time during this coming month to get your name registered.
Local Happenings
We have had the hottest days of the year this week.
Mrs. Olin L. Randall is working at the Lake City bakery.
Most of the wheat has been cut and it looks like a big crop this year.
Next Tuesday is the last day for filing petitions for state and county offices.
The summer school will close its six weeks on the first Friday of August.
Farmers are bringing new potatoes into town for sale at 80 cents a bushel.
The new tennis court the city is building near the park is about completed.
Bernadette Anderson has gone to Grand Rapids to complete her nurse’s course.
A son was born Monday morning at Mercy hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Harry Tevit.
Garrett Marks is on the sick list and Richard Fitzgerald is working for him at Webbs Meat Market.
The financial report of the Lake City School district will be published in the local papers next week.
This community was well represented at the Traverse City Cherry Festival last Friday and Saturday.
Miss Margaret Bielby, who has been quite ill at Mercy hospital, is much better and gaining daily.
Word was received here the first of the week that Erwin Olson was drowned near Pontiac while trying to rescue a companion who was drowning.
Sentence Suspended
Early Wednesday morning a car driven by Orville LaChronce, who lives near the Lucas Corners and a car of people from Flint collided on the Wilson Hill. It was about 2 o’clock in the night and the Flint car was going toward Cadillac while LaChronce was going home.
Young LaChronce was brought to Lake City jail. a bottle was found In his car but nothing was proven that he was drunk.
He pleaded guilty to reckless driving and was fined $25 and cost of about $8 and 30 days in jail. The jail sentence was suspended for six months, during which time he must settle for damages to the Flint car.
The cars in this accident were badly wrecked but no one was hurt.
Hunt Gas Station Robbed This Morning
About 6:30 this morning Al Hunt called Sheriff Burkett and said his station had been robbed by five men who stopped there.
Mr. Burkett with E.A. Beuthien started for the Hunt station which is on the Moote Corners. Seven miles east of town.
Mr. Jeffs at the Porter Ranch was notified to be on the watch for these five men who appeared to be berry pickers and had a trailer behind their car with camping equipment on it.
Mr. Hunt had twenty-five dollars in bills rolled up and placed in a round tire patching box and this box was stolen by one of the men and later thrown away before they drove away from the station and
When the sheriff arrived and was looking the situation over the box with the money in it was found.
It is a question just what happened. The man who lifted the box might have thought it was tire patching and some of his companions might have told him to throw it away, which he did without opening it. Then again he might steal a box of patching but after opening it and see money did not care to steal that, so threw it away But whatever happened Mr. Hunt was worried for some time and much pleased to get his money back and the search was called off by the Sheriff.
Commented
