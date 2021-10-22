Down Memory Lane
Compiled by Jill Thomas
Waterfront Newspaper
39 Years Ago
October 18, 1972
LC Residents seek; get answers on appeal case at sewer meeting
It was “standing room only” last Wednesday at the Road Commission board room as some 20 residents of the Lake Missaukee area turned out to put questions regarding the lake assessment case to Missaukee County’s attorney in the case, Chester Pierce.
Pierce, who was in Lake City to attend a meeting with Lake City officials and Missaukee County commissioners on the city’s proposed sewer project, told those present that he expected the case will probably be taken to the state supreme court regardless of the Appeals Court verdict, expected in November.
The court’s decision had been expected in late September or early October but was put back on the court calendar. The county’s attorney added that he anticipated the final status of the assessment plan to cover the costs of constructing the lake drain would be determined by July, 1973.
Pierce told the gathering that he felt the state’s attorney general was seriously considering intervention in the case due to what he termed its implications for similar lake projects around the state.
On the sewer project, Pierce told the councilmen and commissioners that the engineering firm would need 15,000 to begin preliminary work on soil test borings and options on land for the project.
While he made the request, he added that the projects start in the near future hinged on passage of a federal water pollution bill which had already cleared the House and Senate and was awaiting President Nixon signature. The deadline for the President to sign the bill was Tuesday; attempts to verify presidential action on the bill were unsuccessful at press time Tuesday. Pierce was not available for comment of verification of the status of the bill or Lake City’s sewer project Tuesday.
Sheriff’s Report
One subject was picked up who was on a walk away from the Veteran’s hospital in Battle Creek and was returned to the hospital.
A road block was requested and handled by this department when a subject was shot in Clare County.
A breaking and entering was reported and investigated in West Branch Township. Three subjects were apprehended on this charge and warrants will be issued.
A report was received and investigated of a larceny from the football field at Lake City. Candy was stolen from the building and was thrown out along the road to Goose Lake.
Breaking and entering’s of cabins in the Moorestown area was reported and investigated.
A report was received and investigated of an abandoned car in Moorestown. The car was hauled away.
A family trouble complaint was reported and investigated from Sandstown.
A report was received and investigated from Holland Twp. of the larceny of a set of aluminum ladders and a 5 gallon can of gas.
There was a complaint received and investigated from the Vogel Center area of malicious destruction to a cabin.
There was a complaint received and investigated from North of Moorestown of an assault. The subject was taken to the hospital in Grayling.
A complaint was reported and investigated of a drunk driver. The subject was located and arrested and lodged in jail. He plead guilty to driving under the influence.
There was a report received and investigated from the King’s Daughters Camp of breaking and entering.
There were two complaints received and investigated of cars taken. Both cars were found where they had been abandoned.
Two complaints were received and investigated of disorderly persons when they were throwing things at cars on Falmouth Road in Riverside Township.
A law enforcement training film was attended by the officers of this department. This was conducted at the Sheriff’s Dept. in Cadillac.
There was a request handled from the Liquor Control Commission for a liquor inspection for a transfer of liquor license at Stall’s Market to the new owners.
There was a funeral detail requested and handled from the Young’s Funeral Home.
A complaint was reported and investigated from West Branch Township of a missing person. The subject was returned home.
A complaint was received and investigated from Merritt area of a critter that was shot by shiners. The animal belonged to Alfred Davis.
