Down Memory Lane
Compiled by Jill Thomas
Missaukee Sentinel
30 years ago
December 5, 1991
History of Cobblestone Station offers a glimpse into Missaukee’ past
On the corner of M-66 and Jennings Road just south of Lake City the Cobblestone Station stands as a monument to both the change brought about by the passage of time and the determined spirit exemplified by the people of the Missaukee Area.
Ted Hunt of Lake City is a young man with a keen grasp on his family’s history, complete with old photographs and newspaper clippings. The story Ted Hunt tells of his ancestors during the Depression and their hard work in pursuit of a dream to build a gas station, is one common to many natives of Missaukee County and places where our forefathers etched out what we now call home.
“During the Depression,” Ted Hunt started his story; “my great grandfather Albert H. Hunt, Grandfather Clayton Hunt, and Uncle Everett Hunt, started to build the Cobblestone Station, south of Lake City.”
The Hunts began their endeavor without any money, proving their resourcefulness time and time again.
One way the Hunts earned capital was by hauling tanks of fuel from Mt. Pleasant on a flatbed truck, making calls to area farmers as well as cottages surrounding Houghton Lake.
“They took all the money they made hauling gas and other hauling jobs and put it into the station,” Ted Hunt said. “Lumber was cut out of dead timber on state land and the stones were hauled from the Butterfield gravel pit.”
With the help of two builders, Clarence Martin and Earl Armstead, who each worked for a dollar a day plus dinner, the Hunts set about the station’s construction.
Over the next three years from 1930-33, the Hunts scraped several jobs together to pay for materials, bartering for whatever else they needed, but could not afford.
Once, when they were down to their last 35 cents, Clayton Hunt left for town to get nails.
“On the way back,” Ted Hunt recounted, “a woman stopped (Clayton) for a ride. She told him that if he would take her to Cadillac, she would give him a dollar.
“When he got back, Earl said, ‘You’ve sure been gone a long time,’ to which Clayton replied ‘Yeah, but we got a dollar out of it.’”
The Cobblestone Station opened in the fall of ’33. Grand Opening price for peaches was $1.50 a bushel and kerosene for $.10 a gallon.
Times continued to be tight for the Hunts, however.
The peaches and kerosene were paid for by checks the Hunts knew they could not cover, unless…
“That Saturday and Sunday,” said Ted Hunt, “they sold all the peaches and gas they had and went to the bank Monday morning with enough money to cover the checks.”
As years passed, the station inspired the name of the mall across the corner as it changed hands and became the small apartment complex it is today.
The Hunts owned and operated the station for twenty some years after building it, giving customers a friendly, hand-on type service only a family business can offer.
With its new owners, the station continued to serve as a fuel depot well into the 70’s and the station continues to serve today, as a monument to the spirit of the people who sculpted the area when it was young, and a testament to the way things change, leaving their stories behind.
Lake City Seniors
We had 28 seniors attend our Tuesday pot luck. It was a good turnout, considering it was Thanksgiving week and some of the seniors were traveling down state to be with their families.
We were happy to have Libby’s daughter and son-in-law from Gaylord as our guests. Games and cards were played after lunch. During the week, the seniors play bingo and have a movie day. If you are interested, contact Helen at the center, 839-4351
Pancake Dinner funds Kiwanis ‘Coats for Kids’
Monday, December 9, the Lake City Kiwanis will host a Pancake Dinner in the Lake City School Cafeteria, from 5-7 p.m.
For a small donation, diners will be treated to pancakes they can eat, along with sausage and all the usual breakfast delicacies. Proceeds from the meal will go toward funding the Kiwanis Third Annual “Coats for Kids” program.
This season, the program will provide between 25 and 30 children with outerwear for the winter. Each teacher from the Lake City Elementary School nominates a child from their class who they feel is in need of a coat. The child’s family is then given a voucher good for coats, gloves, hats and other winter wear from K-Mart.
“Coats for Kids” chairman Roger Moore explained the vouchers are provided at the discount price to the Kiwanis.
The Pancake Dinner takes place just before the 5th and 6th grade choir concert in the Lake City High School Auditorium, providing participants with a unique opportunity for a night of “dinner and entertainment.”
