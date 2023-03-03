Richland Township No. 2 continued
“Town meetings, elections, funerals, revivals and church services were all held in the schoolhouse.
“The first room of this school building was built by Henry Klomparens; the middle room by George Miller; and the primary room about 30 years ago by Ralph Vanderly. The first wing of the building is over 50 years old.
“Teachers who taught here in later years are as follows, in order: Mrs. Vander Heide, Miss Morrison, Grace Wilson, Mr. Berdell, Leo Brandell, Lydia Ripatte, Henrietta Leemgraven, Erma Timmerman, Annabelle LeFever, Mildred Iler, Margaret Stout, Hilda Duncan, Mrs. Alma Ingersoll, Mr. Sourby, Emma Nyberg, Alice Taylor, Mabel Clark, Ruth Taylor, Miss Hanson, Hazel Kelly, Fern Ritchie, Mark Bouma, Cary Steube, Howard Miller, Mrs. Rockey, Mrs. Bell, James Bielby, Leonard Tacoma, and the teachers in the primary room for the last six years were: Mildred Hockwater (3 years), Hilda Whipple (2 years), and Augusta Kapnick.
“The present staff consists of Leonard Tacoma (grades six to nine inclusive) and Miss Kapnick (grades one to five inclusive). This is Mr. Tacoma’s sixth year and during all these years we have maintained a
4-H club. We have taken our projects to the Cadillac fair every year and have won first place every year. We have used our prize money for equipment and today the boys have a six-inch circle saw, a jig-saw and a sanding machine. The school board helped us purchase the sanding machine.
The teachers listed on the 1907 report were G.M. Graham, Genie Mac English (not listed in the history) and Mabel H. Sprague (six months). This was during the time of the high enrollments and they taught 101 pupils that year. Their combined salaries totaled $1065. The director was Frank Shirk.
The school was located in the east center of the northwest quarter of Section 16. The last report was made in 1944. The Lucas district was a part of the McBain reorganization in 1945.
Mr. Weller Taylor also makes the following contribution, to bring the history more up-to-date: “In 1942 the 7th and 8th grades were transported to McBain. Other teachers were Eric Pals, Hazel Taylor, Jane Richardson, Mrs. Al Lickert, and Lila Walenjus.
“In 1945, after joining McBain, grades k-6 were taught. In 1946 only grades k-4 were taught. In 1950 the fourth grade was sent to McBain and later on all pupils were transported.
“Soon after the consolidation the front room was sold to Peter DeZeeuw to be used for a truck and tractor garage. After the rest of the building was no longer used for school purposes, it was sold to Weller Taylor, who remodeled it and sold it to the Bruce Brummels family.
