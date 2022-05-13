Down Memory Lane
Compiled by Jill Thomas
The Plain Dealer
112 years ago
May 18, 1915
The high school graduating class of 1915 (Lake City) is the largest in the history of the school, beating last year’s mark by one member. Here is the roster of the class in alphabetical order:
Gertrude H. Barkman, Evelyn M. Beuthien, Mark Brady, Winifred L. Burkholder, treasurer, Paul E. Cavanagh, Anna Fostrum, Eldon C. Geyer, vice president, Glenn A. Gorham, Mary E. Grice, Edna C. Hawkinson, salutatorian, Marguerite Malone, Jessie I. McGee, valedictorian, Edna B. Parker, Reynold M. Peck, president, Margaret A. Scott, secretary, Catherine Smith.
Class colors, purple and gold; flower purple violet; motto, Love, Labor and Laugh.
The County normal class this year is fifteen in number, the largest except one since it was established. It is composed of three young men and even dozen young ladies. Here is the class roll, with their home post office address:
Conley Brown, Manton; Dora M. Duddles, Lake City; Maggie A. Bouwman, Lake City; Viola Foss, Lake City; Warren Marsh, Butterfield; Elda Gaukel, Star City; Keith Miller, Star City; Alice McGee, Lake City; Rosetta O’Dell, Lake City; Margaret O’Dell, Lake City; Gladys Ridgeway, Manton; Margaret Rupers, Lake City; Alta Slick, Manton; Marjorie Salisbury, Falmouth; Alice Taylor, Lucas.
Colors, Blue and gold; motto, “To excel always;” Flowers, pink and white carnations.
Local and Personal
A number of Lake City people motored to Cadillac, Tuesday afternoon to witness the laying of the corner, stone of the new post office building in that city.
Suit has begun in the U.S. District court at Detroit to restrain state officials from enforcing the two-cent fare law on the Pere Marquette, on the ground that the rate if confiscatory.
The governor has vetoed the bill legalizing prize fights in Michigan, and intimates that he will probably clamp the lid down shortly and forbid “boxing exhibitions” which are really fights.
Saturday afternoon, Cadillac high school plays the locals on the fair ground, here. Cadillac won the first game, and the home boys will try to get an even break, with this chance. First chance to see the boy’s work, this year, so turn out in force.
Not many trout are being taken as yet, this spring. Some say it has been too cold.
A single shot laid an Austrian arch duke low and plunged Europe into the bloodiest war of all history. And countless millions of shots have been unable to restore peace.
Baseball meeting at the council room, next Monday evening. All players and fans interested in having a baseball team this summer turn out and start things moving. Plenty of material in sight for a good team.
According to the figures of the secretary of state. Twenty-five babies were born in Missaukee County during March while there were thirteen deaths. Of the deaths, five were under four years old and two were over sixty five.
Weather Forecast
For the region of the Great Lakes Showers Wednesday will be followed by generally fair weather during the remainder of the week without temperature changes of consequence.
Falmouth now has a telephone exchange with nearly a hundred phones practically all party lines. P.S. VanHaitsma is now local manager, since the new switchboard was installed, and seems to be pleasing his patrons very well indeed.
Marriage License
Jacob Karstan, Vogel Center 24
Aggie Hoekwater, Vogel Center 22
