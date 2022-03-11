Down Memory Lane 3-11-22
Waterfront Newspaper
50 Years ago
March 8, 1972
Flemmings expands Shoe department
Adding to a large stock of clothing for the entire family, Flemmings of Marion has expanded its footwear lines with the completion in mid-February of a new shoe department.
The 40 to 45 foot addition to the rear of the store is divided into a shoe and boot department and an expanded stockroom area.
Owners Frank and Janet Flemming are stocking a wider variety of sizes and widths for more complete footwear line for all members of the family.
Brands in stock include Red Wing work shoes and Shaw dress shoes for men and boys, Keds and Ball Band canvas shoes and rubber footwear and Western Brand shoes for the entire family.
McBain adds vo-ag class
The Vocational Agriculture Department at McBain High School has added a new course this semester. The course involves the Sophomore class which has 23 students.
The content of the course involves basic study of small engine operation, maintenance, and care, and a course on welding, both Arc, and Osyacetylene welding. The class will rotate every four weeks.
Shown here are the students studying engines. There is a workbook involved in learning the basic principle of operation. Students shown are Jerry De Young, David Dieterman, Les Liedeke, Dave Thompson, Steve Hill, David Van Haitsma, Larry Bronkema, Calvin Westdorp, and Ron Nederhood.
Shown in other photos are Harold Pollington, Mark Van Haitsma and Greg Buning, working with Acetylene Welding, and Ken Meekhoff practicing Arc Welding. (photos not available)
Hill climb success
In spite of semi-blizzard conditions, the Lake City Chamber of Commerce sponsored Hill climb was deemed a huge success. With 159 entrants and keen competition on a rough course, there were no injuries and the race was enjoyed by participants as well as the 400 plus spectators.
After the driver’s meeting at noon, a special prayer was offered by Mrs. Greg Jorah of Merritt.
Machines sold and serviced by local dealers seemed to dominate the race. With very few professionals on hand, our Hill Climb could be considered a family event.
Mayor Erv Borsum presented thirty-four trophies, ten of these went to skiroule drivers, six to Rupp drivers, eight to Artic Cat drivers, six to Polaris drivers, two to Sno-Jets and two to Ski-Doo drivers.
The Chamber wishes to express their sincere appreciation to all of the volunteer helpers who helped to make this event so successful with special thanks to the Lake City Snowmobile Club for the use of their equipment and experience as well as the actual help of the members.
Winners, 1972 – March 5th Jr. Class – 1st 3 places took trophies:
1st-Mark Goulder 24.75 Skiroule, 2nd-Art Spencer 27.5 Skiroule, 3rd-Paul Merrifield 27.75 Rupp, 4th Mark Goulder 28.5 Rugg, 5th-Ed Gillow 32.00 Ski-Doo.
Powderpuff I – 1st 3 places took trophies: 1st-Mary Kibbe 24.55 Artic Cat, 2nd-Barbara Vauderhoef 24.75 Artic Cat, 3rd-on a run off due to a tie; Carol Niver 27.25 Artic Cat, 4th-Harriet Holmquist 27.25 Artic Cat, 5th-Katherine Quibell 28.75 Artic Cat.
Powderpuff II – 1st three places took trophies: 1st-Mary Kibbe 23.75 Artic Cat, 2nd-Carol Spencer 25.5 Skiroule, 3rd-Kathy DeToso 27.25 Skiroule, 4th-Rhonda Hill 31.00 Ski-Doo.
Class A – 1st three places took trohpies: 1st-Jimmy Gaither 25.5 Polaris, 2nd Ernie Spencer, Jr. 26.75 Skiroule, 3rd-Don Hutchinson 27.00 Sno-Jet, 4th-Roger Herzog 28.00 Artic Cad, 5th-Don Niver 28.75 Artic Cat.
Class B-1st three places took trophies: 1st-Joe Steele 22.75 Polaries, 2nd-Kris Patterson 23.00 Rupp, 3rd-Bruce Edwards 23.25 Rupp, 4th-Ron Pifer 23.75 Rugg, 5th-Denny Edwards 24.5 Rupp
Class C-1st three places took trophies: 1st-Joe Steele 22.35 Polaris, 2nd-Kris Patterson 23.00 Rupp, 3rd-Richard McLeod 26.8 Artic Cat, 4th-Bill King 26.9 Scorpion, 5th-Max Gould 26.95 Artic Cat.
Class D-1st three places took trophies: 1st-Don Stall 20.5 Rupp, 2nd-Jim Spencer 22.25 Skiroule, 3rd-Ernie Spencer, Jr. 23.7 Skiroule, 4th-Andy Goulder, 23.9 Skiroule, 5th-Dennis Kibbe 23.9 Artic Cat.
Class E-1st three places took trophies: 1st-Don Stall 19.25 Rupp, 2sn-Ernie Spencer, Jr. 22.75 Skiroule, 3rd-Harvey Fredricks 23.25 Artic Cat, 4th-Earl Helsel, Jr. 23.75 Ski-Doo, 5th-Terry Lewis 25.00 Scorpion, 6th-Floyd Helsel 25.00 Ski Doo.
Class AA-1st three places took trophies: 1st-Richard Poland 28.25 Artic Cat, 2nd-Clarence Murray 28.75 Sno-Jet, 3rd-Tom Fulton 29.1 Artic Cat.
Class CC-1st three places took trophies: 1st Joe Steel 19.9 Polaris, 2nd-Leon Sundell 23.5 Skiroule, 3rd-Dennis Goff 24.25 Skiroule, 4th-Howard Vanderstow 24.75 Yamaha, 5th-Rodney Blair 27.5 Rupp.
Class EE-1st three places took trophies: 1st-Joe Steel 21.25 Polaris, 2nd-Earl Helsel, Jr. 24.00 Ski-Doo, 3rd-Floyd Helsel 24.75 Ski-Doo, 4th-Herm Liedeke 26.5 Artic Cat, 5th-Milan Young 31.75 Artic Cat.
Grudge Match – 1 Trophy: Joe Steele 10.9 Polaris, Andy Goulder 11.0 Skiroule, E. Spencer, Jr. 11.00 Skiroule, B. Edwards 11.25 Rupp, H. Vanderstow 11.75 Yamaha, D. Kibbe 11.75 Artic Cat.
