West Branch Township No. 1
The Sunnyside teacher, John Sweet, assigned the writing of the 1940 history to his seventh graders. Here it is:
“Due to the fact that the early settlers in Missaukee County came by boat to Traverse City and thence by wagon to Pioneer, Pinhook, and the southern part of the county, West Branch Township was settled early.
“The history of Sunnyside school (formerly called West Branch), the oldest in West Branch Township dates back to before 1878. In that year Eliza McMahon was holding school in the small log schoolhouse on weekdays and on Sundays, Mr. Richardson, a preacher, held services in the building. This log building was replaced later by a frame building, which served the needs of the early community for 25 years, when due to the lumbering camps in the vicinity a much larger school was built.
“The new building in 1905 had an enrollment of 52 pupils but because the boys went to school only when they were not needed at home, the average attendance for the terms was only 24. The teacher was paid $245 for the eight-month term, or $30.62 per month. A direct contrast was the year 1922 when the lumbering industry was gone — there were only eight pupils in the school for which the teacher was paid $71 per month.
“One night in 1929 the schoolhouse and all its contents were destroyed by fire. A small temporary building was put up in which school was held until a new modern building was completed in 1931 at a total cost of $1929. This was paid for from $1200 insurance, collected from the old building burned, and from the amount the district had on hand. Two hundred eighty-five dollars and ten cents was also spent for the temporary building.
“Credit for the new building, which is modern in every respect, goes to those who were then on the board, Nellie McGee, William McLeod and Russell Sheldon.
“The school is located on an acre of ground in the northern slope of Mitchell’s hill. The playground equipment consists of a combination swing and teeter. During the lumbering days a logging railroad crossed the school ground. A cemetery is located on the east side of the schoolground.
Some of the names of teachers who have taught the school are: Eliza McMahon, Foxworthy, Alice Johnson, Frank Summers, Benjamin Shetenhelm, who is now county treasurer, Edward Becker, at present principal of schools at Comstock Park, Leola McGee, who taught longest, serving five years as teacher, Vernie Hose, Bertilla Erickson, Crystal Guest, Donna Smith and John Sweet, the present teacher.
“This history was prepared by the seventh-grade pupils.”
In 1951, the residents of the Fifield school district, West Branch No. 5, found that they could no longer operate their school. Enrollment was down to where no state aid was available and they were obligated to join some other district They discussed the situation with the people of the Sunnyside district and arrangements were made for an election. The vote for the consolidation of the two-districts carried in both districts and the property of the Fifield school was turned over to Sunnyside district.
The Sunnyside school was located in the northwest corner of Section 5. In 1907 Leon R. May taught the school for two months and Florence Becker taught for four months. The total salary was $270 for teaching 54 pupils. The director was R. C. McLeod, whose address was Stittsville.
The last report of the Sunnyside school was in 1967, at which time the district joined Lake City. The building and land were sold and is now being used as a summer camping place by the owners.
