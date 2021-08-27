Compiled by Jill Thomas
Waterfront Newspaper
59 Years Ago
August 22, 1962
Golden Anniversary of St. John’s Lutheran Church
St. John’s Lutheran Church of Lake City will celebrate its Golden Anniversary, Sunday, August 26.
The congregation was organized in 1912 in Jennings, Michigan, with fourteen members. Today five of the original members are still living, namely, Henry Peterson, Mrs. Adelina Kangas, Mrs. Frank Rosted, and Miss Lydia Ripatte, who all live in the area, and Mrs. Anna Makela of Waukegan, Illinois.
In 1923, the church was moved from Jennings to its present site, on M-66 south of Lake City. In the beginning the language spoken was entirely Finnish, however the English gradually became more prominent. At present Finnish Services are only held occasionally.
St. John’s which is a part of the Keleva-Lake City Parish has been served by the pastor from Keleva, is now a member of the new Lutheran Church of America. It has been privileged to be served by a Seminarian for the past six summers, Douglas Niemi from the Chicago Theological Seminary of Maywood, Illinois is currently serving here.
The Rev. A. M. Karjala of Hancock, Michigan will be guest speaker for services Sunday, August 26. His first call upon ordination was to this Parish.
Schedule: 9:00 a.m. Finnish Service
10:00 a.m. Sunday school
11:00 a.m. English Service
Noon Potluck dinner
2:00 p.m. Anniversary Program Dedication of new Altar. All Former members are urged to attend. Guests are welcome.
To Hold Festival
The Lake City Chamber of Commerce met Monday night at the Missaukee Café for a dinner meeting. About 20 members attended.
The topic of discussion was the possibility of holding a Festival of the Pines. As Missaukee County is the Christmas tree capitol of the nation, it has been the desire to hold a Festival to the pine tree. The Chamber of Commerce will cooperate with tree growers, the County Chamber of Commerce to plan the first Festival. September 29th is the tentative date.
Bill Bosserman, James Young and Dr. Seger were appointed to a committee headed by Jay Spalding to make the plans.
Alvin Bentley few into the Home Acres Sky Ranch to visit Lake City Street Fair. He met many people from this area and also visiting tourists. He was welcomed by Ben Jeffs and Don Davenport.
Bozo the clown visited the Lake City Street Fair as the guest of the Town Talk Restaurant. He delighted young and old alike on the day’s events.
The Conservation Club will hold its Merchandise Shoot on September 9th. Rain date will be September 16.
A dinner for Mrs. Romney will be held Tuesday, September 4 at 7:00 p.m. at the Legion Hall Mrs. Ella Peterson will accompany Mrs. Romney. All are invited to attend.
From Missaukee Park
Mr. and Mrs. James Kelley entertained as dinner guests on Saturday evening, Mr. and Mrs. Walter Graham from Kentucky and Jennings and Mrs. Kelley’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. James Kelley of Cadillac.
Mr. and Mrs. Floyd French from Muskegon have bought the Rench home in the park and are enjoying our beautiful Lake Missaukee.
Mr. and Mrs. P. Tyrer and Fred Palmer were dinner guests of the Ed Dundas’s Sunday.
Mr. R. W. Rier and daughter called on the Ed Dundas Sunday afternoon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.