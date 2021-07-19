The Plain Dealer
103 Years Ago
July 25, 1918
Our Boys in Service
News of them in Camp and Field at Home and Abroad
Louis Shivlie has applied for volunteer induction to go to Ann Arbor, Aug. 25, and take special training for a special job for Uncle Sam.
Our boys who have been at Camp Custer for so long, many of them, are now at a point of embarkation in the east, or perhaps on their way over.
A letter from Sergeant Dwight Cavanagh, written from Camp Mills, near New York City, said they expected to leave soon. All well and in good spirits.
A card received the other day from former Superintendent of school D.H. Bottum, said he was with his company in a New Jersey camp awaiting transportation to the big show across the water. He said Floyd Parks and ex-Supt. Burket of McBain were in the company next to his, and that he saw them practically every day. All were well and in good spirits.
The war department informed Senator Smith when he made inquiries that Peter Marcusse was not dead, but was seriously wounded. It will be remembered that one paper placed him in the list of dead and others in the “seriously wounded” column.
Leonard James, who lives northeast of Lake City, enlisted last week in the navy, has been accepted, and ordered to report for duty at Paris Island, S.C., July 24th.
Seventeen selects left here Monday morning, for Camp Custer according to previous arrangement. The eighteenth man, to make up the July quota, was Horace Shaw, who was to come from Eloise and meet the others at Battle Creek. The farewell meeting in the court house Sunday night was attended by many, who enjoyed the address of Rev. Jonathan Turner of Cadillac.
Eight men were here Tuesday to take the physical examination preparatory to final classification. Seven of these were registrants of 1917, and were formerly given deferred classification, but have recently been reclassified and advanced to class one, if they pass physically. The other was Albert Bielby, son of John Bielby of Lake Township. Albert registered this year and has applied for voluntary induction to go to Valparaiso for special training. “The other men were: Everard Diemer, Norman Dyer, Earl Rockwell, Ralph Bass, Frank Giesman, Era Morrison and Evart Spitsbergen.
Ft. Benj. Harrison, July 4, 1918.
Friend Charley:--This is to tell you that I got here all right. Have been drilling hard every day. Have been out on the rifle range for two days steady, 12 hours a day. 750 of us fired eighty shots each, so you can see we made a little noise. There are 750 in my rd., and we expect to leave within ten days. Got our helmets and gas masks today. We have ten large trucks packed all ready to start, so you see we expect to soon be over there with the boys.
We see airplanes every day, here. This is a large camp, contains about 30,000 men. Something doing all the time.
Am writing this in the Y. Have a show here every night, so there is plenty to keep us busy.
Warner Corwin
Co. B, 63d Engineers
Custer on the Way
The following dispatch dated at Battle Creek is the first news published in Michigan papers of the start of the 85th division on its long trip: July 23, Custer’s 30,000 trained soldiers have departed for overseas, the war department permitted the announcement Monday night. It required 70 trains to carry the division. Every train on scheduled time. The men were eager to get away, while thousands lined the tracks to bid them farewell.
There are practically 10,000 men in the camp on guard duty and doing camp work. The majority of the June selects were put into the division and sent overseas. Many were from Grand Rapids.
Major General Kennedy and staff departed in one of the finest troop specials yet to leave the camp. Brig. Gen. Guy H. Preston took command on Gen. Kennedy’s departure and following Preston Col, Chas. Paine was placed in charge.
