Down Memory Lane
Compiled by Jill Thomas
Missaukee Republican
102 Years Ago
January 15, 1920
Changes Coming at Jennings
The beginning of the end of the village of Jennings was seen in the closing early this week of the big sawmill of Mitchell Brothers in the Missaukee town.
Work in the woods for Mitchell Brothers was completed on Jan. 1, and the next day the camp was vacated. The track wrecking crew will salvage the iron and the logging operations at one of the biggest sawmills in northern Michigan will have ceased.
The sawmill at Jennings was close behind the woods crews at the finish, and last Monday afternoon, Jan. 5th, the last log was sawn into lumber and the work of the mill was finished.
As the yards and dry-kilns both full of lumber, the planning mill and chemical plant will have sufficient stock to keep them running for the greater part of the year.
The Mitchell Brothers mill at Jennings was built in 1882 with Joseph Murphy as the first foreman. The mill has cut an average of twenty-five million feet of lumber annually in the 38 years of operation, a total of one billion, fifty million feet.
The Mitchell lumber manufacturing concerns are the only manufactories in Missaukee County. Owing to the location of the mills and chemical plant at Jennings, this village has been the largest community in Missaukee County having a population of perhaps 1,500.
In writing of the Mitchell Brothers plants at Jennings the American Lumberman, in a special Cadillac edition some years ago said:
“The company’s plant is the largest one in this district. Its equipment consists of one double-cutting band mill, two shingle band mills and a band resaw, with a wood mill for cutting chemical wood all within one structure. The power for this plant and for the neighboring chemical plant is supplied by six immense vertical tubular boilers and a great Allis-Chalmers engine.
“In addition to the saw mill and chemical plants at Jennings there is located the immense flooring factory of the Mitchell Brothers Company, which is operated as a production plant for winter-sawed, end-piled white maple lumber.”
At the time of the sketch of the Jennings mills was published a prediction was made that the Mitchell company had holdings sufficient to allow for active operation for an additional 25 years. Improved methods of getting out the logs and sawing the lumber, however, reduced this time by half.
Many changes are in store for Jennings, and a number have already taken place. As the end approached, a number of the skilled working men who have been with the firm for years have sought and found employment elsewhere, where there was more of a future to be seen.
Henry Curtis, superintendent of the Jennings plants and present supervisor of Lake Township, has purchased a residence property in Cadillac, and will move there in the spring.
The officers of the company have made no announcements as to the disposition of the property in Jennings, save that the machinery in the sawmill will be removed. In view of the fact that the flooring and chemical plants will operate probably for a year, the future plans for Jennings are not formulated
--Cadillac Evening News.
Local and Personal
A son was born Tuesday to Mr. and Mrs. H.T. Jackson.
Barney Burrous went to Detroit last Friday where he will seek employment.
Tuesday’s storm furnished an excuse for cancelling “all trains” on the Lake City branch Wednesday.
Word was received here this week of the death of Sherm Shippy, Saturday morning at Flint, burial Monday afternoon in that city. He was for many years a former resident of Aetna Township.
Potatoes are $2.10 a bushel in the local market—a price which many owners are willing to sell. Severe cold weather and car shortage, however, prevents many from being marketed.
Charles Wells leaves this afternoon for Duluth, Minnesota, where he has accepted a position as a teacher of mathematics in the senior high school. Mrs. Wells and little daughter will join him at Duluth in the near future.
The Lake City high school basketball team defeated Manton here Friday evening, 32 to 8,
J. H. Moores, after whom the village of Moorestown was named, died some time ago at his home in Lansing.
Last Thursday, Charles Gruenberg of near Moddersville was admitted to Mercy Hospital at Cadillac for treatment.
