61 years ago
March 29, 1961
Marriage announced
Mr. and Mrs. Robert L. Newth of Oskaloosa, Kansas former residents of Jennings, Michigan wish to announce the marriage of their daughter Kathleen Simms to William D. Button son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Button of Topeka, Kansas in a double ring ceremony March 12th at the North Baptist Church in Topeka. The newlyweds are on a two week honeymoon in Los Vegas, Nevada and will make their home in Topeka.
Round Abouts
Kathy Patterson 10 years old, daughter of Henry Patterson was in the Spring Style Show of the Kent City Study Club March 27th.
Miss Bethel Luce is home from Michigan State University where she is taking up Nurses Training. She is visiting her parents Mr. and Mrs. Frank Luce.
Don Williams of Michigan State University was home with his parents for a few days Mrs. and Mrs. Rollin Williams.
John Kwilinski of Michigan State University spent some time here in Lake City with Lawrence Kwilinski.
Weather
The weather from March 20th through the 26th. With the high of 63 degrees on Sunday, March 26th. The low was 23 degrees on Monday, March 20th. We had a report of rain and it was .29 on March 23rd which was on Thursday Fog on Wednesday the 22nd.
Marriage licenses
It is spring 3 marriage license applications recorded this week.
Bejamin J. Eisenga of Tustin and Nella Mae Lucas of Lucas, Michigan.
Edgar Harris of Lake City and Judy Kreager of Lake City.
Alvin Koster of Falmouth and Carol Kamphouse of McBain.
All three of these applications were made on March 25th.
McBain Public News
The high school held class tournaments last week. The Seniors came out victorious.
Chapel was held Tuesday with Rev. Noffsinger of the Nazarene, the speaker.
Mr. Hazenkemp who was ill with hepatitis since Christmas came back, last Monday. He is again teaching his regular classes. We all welcome him back.
Tea to be held on Tuesday April 18
The Women’s Republican Club members are notified there will be no regular April meeting but the hostess and co-hostess for April and also for May will join in giving the Annual Spring Tea in honor of the State Federation Officers and guests from surrounding areas. This tea will be held Tuesday 1:30 pm. April 18, 1961 in the Court Room of the County Building.
Easter Dance Saturday April 1st Rustic Wheel Inn music by Irvin Nye and his Rhythm Ramblers. Prizes, everyone welcome at Moorestown.
George Davenport Elected Commissioner
The Missaukee County Board of Supervisors met Monday morning at the Court House for the purpose of choosing a Road Commissioner to fill the unexpired term of the late Ben Shetenhelm. Applications were heard from Herman Lucas, Clayton Taylor, Albert Hornbaker, Nick Helsel, Ben D. Jeffs, George Davenport, Bill Ripatte and Henry Aten. A biography of each was given after which the board recessed until 1:00 for the purpose of allowing each supervisor to become thoroughly acquainted with the background of these gentlemen.
At one o’clock the session was called to order and the balloting began after Commissioner Jenema addressed the board stating reasons why they needed the 3rd commissioner now before the next regular session of supervisors. He thanked the gentlemen for holding this special session. 5 ballots were cast until the majority vote was won by George Davenport.
The County Parks were discussed at this session. Jake DeYoung, chairman of Parks committee gave report on the situation. Consideration of State Properties for enlarging parks is being talked of. Leases may be obtained from the Conservation Department year by year for these parks.
The rentals of the space of the Trailer park in Lake City discussed. The year by year rentals will be raised and a 10₵ a day fee will be charged on these trailers. The raise in rental fee has not yet been determined however the Parks Committee will meet with the Commissioners on Wednesday.
Commented
