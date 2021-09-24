Down Memory Lane
Compiled by Jill Thomas
Waterfront Newspaper
50 Years Ago
September 22, 1971
OEP asked to view Lake City dump rates
Proceedings against the City of Lake City continue in the move by John Nyland and other interested citizens to reduce current Lake City dump rates to old levels.
The Office of Emergency Preparedness has now been brought into the picture by Nyland, following an opinion by the Internal Revenue Service that the city’s rate increase was indeed illegal.
Nyland explained Monday that he hopes the OEP will take legal action to force the reduction immediately. The city has refused to lower the rates, based on the legal opinions of City attorney Cal Bilyea, who stated he believed the increase to be outside of the Price Freeze ordered by President Nixon.
Lake Township residents have been regularly using the Lake City Dump, especially when the old prices were in effect, because as Nyland states “we live on the North side of the lake, and the Lake City dump is much more convenient,” The Lake City Dump was also open more than the Lake Township dump, thereby making it more available to Lake, Caldwell and Forest Township residents. City officials pointed out that even Lake Township residents on the south side of the lake, the general area where the Lake Township Dump is located, regularly used the dump, presumably because of the hours the Lake City Dump was open.
City fathers continued to stress that they feel that it is important to find an answer which will make dumps readily available to all area residents, but they emphasized again that township officials have shown no cooperation in either Caldwell or Forest Townships in respect to the dump problem.
McBain Women at Artrain
Art in all its forms was viewed by members of the McBain Woman’s Club when they toured the Artrain at Evart on the evening of September 14.
Of special interest to the club members were the paintings on display of one of their own members, Alma Minzey. Mrs. Minzey had been asked by the Evart’s Women’s Club, who sponsored the Artrain, to display her work with other area artists in a municipal building near the train location.
The artrain was an elegant exhibit containing paintings by the old masters as well as pictured designs of modern art in furniture, dishes and home. A rare jade figurine, bronze blobs and wire mobiles were among the many forms displayed in the creative panorama of man’s cultural history. The artrain is a project of the Michigan council for the Arts, an agency of the State of Michigan, funded in part by state appropriation, to stimulate people in every community to become involved in the arts and art appreciation.
Senior Citizens
The next meeting of the Senior Citizens will be on October 5 with Rev. Truman Lowell as speaker. He will present his slides of his recent trip to the Holy Land. A Color Tour is being planned so check with members if interested. Date will depend on the weather and coloring of trees.
Mr. and Mrs. Pete Hull entertained Mr. and Mrs. Joe Luger of East Lansing over the weekend.
Glen Lake Trips Lake City Trojans
The Glen Lake Lakers varsity football squad opened the season with a win over Lake City Friday night 22-20.
A freak play in the first half cost the Trojans the game.
“It was just unreal,” Lake City varsity coach Harley said. “Craig Ardis on defense and a Glen Lake pass receiver were in the end zone, Ardis went up to block the pass, did his job, and knocked it down. The Glen Lake receiver fell down with his arms extended and the ball fell right into his hands, for their touchdown.
Ardis and Baker were the leading yard gainers for the team. According to Harley the team moved the ball as well as to be expected, although mistakes and penalties took their toll.
Reynolds completed a pass to Currier in the first quarter for Lake City’s first T.D. An intercepted pass, run back for a T.D., by Reynolds give the Trojans their second T.D. The conversion failed.
Glen Lake scored two T.D.’s in the first half on completed passes, with the conversion good on the second touchdown. The first half ended with the teams tied, 14-14.
The Lakers scored their final touchdown in the third quarter and made the conversion count for the sin. The Trojans came back late in the game with a touchdown by Ardis. The conversion attempt failed and the score remained 22-20 throughout the rest of the game.
The Trojans started a rally late in the fourth quarter only before the time ran out on them.
Harley expressed disappointment concerning his defensive units performance. He also commented, “It wasn’t that they couldn’t read the play, they were doing that. We were weak up the middle and there is going to have to be something done about that.”
The Trojans will travel to Baldwin Friday night for their first Chippewa Conference game of the season.
Commented
