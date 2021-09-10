Compiled by Jill Thomas
Waterfront Newspaper
58 years ago
August 28, 1963
Brings Home “King of the Table”
In case you didn’t know from now through October is the best fishing you can ask for on our Beautiful Lake Missaukee. The weather may and does stop a few, however, the real fishermen weather the rains etc. and this is a sample of the production reaped. Look closely at the fish Mrs. Andre Bushey is holding. She caught this 4 ½ pound Walleye and said this is the biggest fish I ever caught – and we; must add she caught the “king of the table” as far as eating goes.
Mr. Bushey stated that he was a little jealous at this catch and went on to say, if he’d known that the fish she had hooked was that big, he’d never let her bring it in alone! She managed the job very nicely and the fish was 25 inches long and it was caught with minnow bait.
Of course the rest of the fish on the stringer aren’t bad either, that Northern pike was also 25 inches long, however, it weighed 3 ½ pounds, the other three fish were smaller but it added up to a good morning’s catch. The Bushey’s are from Dearborn and were staying at the Missaukee Resort.
(photo)
Rail Strike Emergency
Postmaster Donald Iverson announced today that planes, trucks, and buses will be pressed into service to move air and first class mail to its destination and to move other classes of mail within roughly a 150 mile radius of Lake City in the event of a nationwide strike.
However, Postmaster Iverson noted that he has received instructions not to accept mailings other than first class, air mail and air parcel post which are destined for points beyond the second parcel post delivery zone, which extends generally about 150 miles from Lake City for the duration of the rail strike, if it occurs.
“We are prepared to handle any letter or parcel addressed to any point provided first class or air mail postage is paid on the item,” Postmaster Iverson said.
But he cautioned that service will be temporarily suspended on second class magazines and newspapers, third class matter and fourth c lass parcel post packages addressed to points beyond the second parcel post zone – extending 150 miles from the point of mailing – as part of the national post office contingency plan for operating under a real strike emergency.
Postmaster Iverson advised mailers that any emergency shipments such as medicines, or badly needed spare parts should be sent first class or air mail during the strike, if it occurs, and if the shipments demand delivery beyond the 150 mile limit. Perishable items such as baby chicks and honey bees should not be mailed for the duration of the strike, if it occurs, he recommended.
Mailings of items covered by the temporary and limited service suspension, if deposited at post offices immediately prior to a strike, will be made at the risk of the mailer. The department cannot guarantee early delivery of perishable items and other than first class and air mail parcels, letters and other matter if they are in transit at the time of the strike or within the post office of acceptance at the time the strike commences.
Postmaster Iverson noted that Lansing, Grand Rapids and Saginaw are among cities within the 150 mile zone of Lake City which will continue to get full mail service from this post office if and when the strike occurs.
He urged the public and large mailers to call the post office at Lake City for detailed information or to get answers to technical questions involving their particular mailing problems.
