Down Memory Lane

117 years ago
October 5, 1905
Moorestown Fatality
Nine Killed and Several others Wounded
A correspondent suggests the above as headlines of a ball game at Moorestown last Saturday between the Missaukee Clippers and Experts of twenty years ago. The score below tells the whole story: Summary 1 2 3 4 5 6
Clippers 0 5 1 11 0 16 - 33
Experts 0 0 2 0 0 2 - 4
Clippers – Lon Green, Andy Phillips, Al Green, L. Courter, J.D. Phillips, F. Jako, Floyd Phillips, H. Norton. Battery – Floyd Phillips, p; L. Courter, p; Andrew Phillips, c.
Experts – W. Gorthy, W. Colegrove, F. Richardson, C. Barrett, J. Hunt, F. Colegrove, E. Fagan, L. Thornton, H. Spitler. Battery – W. Colegrove, p; F. Richardson, p; W. Gorthy, c.
Eleven Cases
Calendar for Next Week’s Session of Circuit Court not a Large one.
Five criminal, four issues of fact jury and two chancery cases are on the calendar for the October term of circuit court which convenes here next Monday. The parties and action in each are as follows:
Criminal: People vs. Vern Clifford and Harriet Clifford, incest; People vs. Marion Root, criminal assault; People vs. Leo Hooker, attempt to commit crime; People vs John L. Cook, larceny; People vs. John Veen and Ralph Kornoelje, burglary. Prosecuting Attorney Scoville will appear for the people in all of the criminal cases.
Issues of Fact Jury: Rose B. Temple vs. Kittie Dorrity, Nathaniel Dorrity and A.C. Hunt, trespass on case, Dooling & Kelly for plaintiff and Chas. A. Withey for defendants; Ralph Thornton vs. Alonzo C. Hunt, case, A. W. Scoville for plaintiff and F. O. Gaffney for defendant; Fred L. Colegrove vs. Louis J. Babenroth, trespass, F. O. Gaffney for plaintiff and Pratt & Davis for defendant; Mary E. S. Boone vs. B. Adna Howard, trespass on case, Nichols & Durfee and Fred C. Wetmore for plaintiffs and F. O. Gaffney for defendant.
Chancery: Sarah Daniels vs. John R. Daniels, divorce; Levi Fransway vs. Lucy Fransway, divorce; A. W. Scoville is solicitor for the complainant in both of the chancery cases.
Local and Personal
McBain will have a big field day tomorrow. Attend if you can.
Jewelry at cost at J.F. Rathbon’s in postoffice during next ten days.
A daughter was born to Mrs. Troub Monday at the home of Mr. and Mrs. W. O. Brown at Sandstown.
A license was issued Tuesday for the marriage of Ernest Sawyer of Lake City and Maggie Cortney of Clare.
For Sale—one double gear Battle Creek four horse power, one two seated buggy, one light lumber wagon. N. Shults.
Editor and Mrs. John J. Ransom were called here from Omer this week by the illness and death of the latter’s Sister Mrs. Susan Gray.
Forrest Samis of Reed City and Miss Jennie Vincent of this place were married at 3 o’clock this afternoon by the Rev. W. Sidebotham, at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Walker.
Mrs. Herman Gath died at her home a half mile north of Falmouth Sunday, aged 26 years. Funeral services were held at the church at Falmouth Tuesday afternoon Rev. Bretts officiating.
Oscar Dohlberg has resigned his position as clerk in the Ardis Bros. & Co.’s store and leaves tomorrow for Traverse City where he has purchased a grocery stock and business and takes immediate possession. His many friends here wish him success.
Walter Combs has been named as superintendent of horses at the fair next week and L.B. Ingersoll of cattle, hogs and sheep. Ed Bartholomew will have charge of the agricultural hall and Mrs. J. Reeder, Mrs. Ed Gaffney and Miss Georgia Roche of the art department.
J. M. Wygant resigned last week as one of the deputy sheriffs at this place.
Dr. Blender, the eye specialist will be in Lake City Oct. 11th, 12th and 13th.
Mrs. Gardner Courtright desires to announce that she is again prepared to do sewing.
Benjamin Burkholder was called to Allendale, Ottawa Co., last week by the death of a nephew.
Sheriff D. D. Walton went to Ionia County yesterday to summon witnesses in the Clifford case.
Thomas Doyle will have charge of concessions at the fair and is assisting Secretary McNitt in his fair work.
Commissioner Hall announces that unusual interest is being shown by county schools in their fair work this year.
A meeting will be held at the courthouse Tuesday evening of next week at 7:30 o’clock to choose sides and arrange for the annual hunt.
Leon May of Star City and Miss Edyth Campbell of Fife Lake were married at the latter place on Saturday of last week by the Rev. Jesse Burdje.
