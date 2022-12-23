Compiled by Jill Thomas
Missaukee Republican
106 years ago
December 21, 1916
Local and Personal
A bunch of friends gave N. Dorrity a supper at the Grand Central hotel (Also known as the Willard House later) Tuesday evening, the occasion being in honor of his seventeenth birthday. Several speeches were made and Mr. Dorrity was presented with a couple of fine gifts.
O. L. Pickering was unable to complete his gravel contract with the village last winter 2nd Tuesday began hauling on sleighs with three teams from the Pickering hill. The gravel is being placed on streets in the vicinity of the depot.
Mrs. John D. Ransom, Mrs. Garfield Brown and Miss Eva Slade will give a “birthday party” at the home of Mrs. Ransom next Wednesday afternoon in connection with the work of the woman’s Foreign Missionary Society of the M.E. Church.
Edward Henry Baker is the name of the son who arrived Wednesday morning at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Baker of West Branch Township—as reported by Dr. Nelson Abbott.
At Cadillac last Friday afternoon Judge Lamb granted two divorces- Martin D. Cashnier was granted a decree from Amelia Cashnier and Nettie Mitchell from George Mitchell.
A Caldwell divorce suit, mentioned on fifth page of this issue, was decided Tuesday afternoon when Judge Lamb granted Mrs. Caldwell a decree and an allowance of $1000. Mr. and Mrs. Caldwell had lived together but eighteen months.
Village schools close Friday for a two weeks’ vacation.
A son was born Saturday night to Mr. and Mrs. James Robinson of Sandstown.
The Republican sincerely wishes all its readers a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
Dr. Decker reports the birth of an eleven pound son Saturday morning to Mr. and Mrs. Will Cunningham of Forest Township.
The Presbyterian Sunday School will give the cantata, “American Santa Claus,” at the Presbyterian Church Saturday evening, beginning at about 7:30 o’clock. A Christmas tree will be given in connection and a fine time is expected. A cordial invitation is extended to all to attend.
Marriages
In Wexford county Monday afternoon a license was granted for the marriage of Amos A. Hernden of Reeder Township and Mrs. Anna E. Guye of 318 Ernst Street, Cadillac. The groom’s age is given as 58 years and the bride’s as 75.
A license was issued last Thursday afternoon for the marriage of Otto J. Herweyer and Miss Grace Vander Bogard, both of Vogel Center; also one for the marriage of Harvey Lovell and Miss Hazel Kinsey, both residing near Manton.
Robert Beukema and Mrs. Agnes Laninga, both of Lucas, whose marriage license was reported in our last issue, were married at Lucas Tuesday by the Ree. P. D. Van Vliet.
Ad:
Holiday Greetings
A very Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year is our Holiday Greeting to All out Friends
We realize that by this time you are wrapped in activity and spirit for the coming holiday season. We hope you have caught the Christmas spirit and that all will enjoy the occasion to the fullest extent.
Out Stock of Holiday Goods was never so large and Varied as it is this year
Broken Taffy; 15₵ lb. Florida Pineapple Oranges 40₵ dz.
Best Quality Peanuts, 10₵ Florida Sealdsweet Grapefruit, 3 for 25₵
Fresh Celery Fancy Lettuce Figs and Dates
Also a full line of Staple and Fancy Groceries
We make Prompt Deliveries Always
A. E. Burkholder
Phone in your Orders
