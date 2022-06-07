European frogbit is a floating aquatic invasive plant. The leaves of European frogbit measure .5 to 2.5 inches across, and look like miniature lily pads. It reproduces three ways, by sending shoots that grow new plants, by turions, which are reproductive parts that fall off the base of the plant in the fall, and also by seeds that are left following flowering.
This species is a fairly new invader to Michigan, and remains on the state watch list, as efforts to determine the extent of it in the state continue. European frogbit tends to inhabit aquatic environments with still or slow moving water, such as found in bayous and wetlands on the edges of lakes. If it is allowed to become established in an area, it will eventually form dense mats up to two feet thick. This tangled mess can interfere with boating and other recreation, as well as destroy habitat for waterfowl and fish. Because of the habitats where European frogbit is showing up, it is believed that its spread is caused primarily by the movements of waterfowl hunters, inadvertently carrying seeds and plant parts. While waterfowl may be one vector of spread for European frogbit, because of the pattern of spread, being mostly found at popular hunting sites, rather than remote inland lakes, it is believed that most of the spread has been by humans.
Beginning last year, North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (NCCISMA) has been surveying areas prone to European frogbit invasion within their service area. The counties covered by NCCISMA include Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Missaukee, Osceola, and Wexford. In 2021 the Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program funded NCCISMA to survey six lakes in Mason County, all within 15 miles of the northernmost occurrence of European frogbit on the west side of the state, which was at Pentwater Lake in Oceana County. NCCISMA’s 2021 surveys revealed an infestation of European frogbit on the Lincoln River in Mason County. Over the next two years, Michigan’s Department of the Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) is sharing Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI) funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to allow NCCISMA to survey another 10-20 lakes and wetlands within the six counties they serve. NCCISMA will be concentrating their survey efforts on popular waterfowl hunting areas.
There is no known eradication for European frogbit once it is well established in a waterbody. Early detection is the only hope for early response, which is necessary to remove the invader before it gets a permanent foothold — resulting in the need for annual monitoring and control to keep it in check.
At present, European frogbit has been found in 22 of Michigan’s 83 counties. NCCISMA is one of nine CISMAs in the state that are involved with the effort to slow its spread. According to Tom Alwin, Aquatic Biologist with EGLE’s Water Resources Division, “CISMA involvement with this initiative is really exciting because it is increasing the amount of monitoring and control that will be accomplished, and will ultimately help reduce the spread of European frogbit.”
Alwin also pointed out that until recently Michigan was considered the leading edge of European frogbit in the Midwest. However, in 2021 an infestation was found in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Controlling the spread in Michigan is not only important for protecting our own lake resources, but also for protecting the rest of the Midwest from this aggressive invader.
Members of the public that live along or visit the types of sites where frogbit invades can also help with the efforts to stop its spread. To minimize the spread of European frogbit, it is recommended that waterfowl hunters, as well as other wetland and lake recreationists, ensure that their boats and equipment are free of plant parts and mud that may contain seeds. Removing plant parts from your boat is not just a good idea; it is required by law, and the failure to do this may result in a ticket. Another way the public can help is to learn the keys to ID the plant, and report it when they see it.
Vicki Sawicki is the North Country CISMA Program Coordinator. To report suspected sightings of European frogbit, or for other information on invasive species, contact Vicki by phone at 231-429-5072, by email at vicki.sawicki@macd.org, or stop by NCCISMA’s office at 401 North Lake Street in Cadillac.
