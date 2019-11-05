Polls are now closed. Election results will be posted when available, but probably not until at least 9 p.m. Click on the election results button for the results. https://www.cadillacnews.com/elections/
Latest News
- Manton, Pine River advance to D3 district final
- The bottomline on the baiting ban
- Cadillac, Reed City advance to D2 district final
- Marion advances to D4 district final
- Less than 1,000 City voters cast ballots Tuesday
- Winter driving makes its dangerous return
- LeRoy Vet Park to be rededicated after move
- Missaukee County election results official after canvassers certification
Most Popular
Articles
- Hunter admits poisoning raccoons that were eating his (illegal) deer bait
- Cadillac woman takes plea in drug case involving heroin/fentanyl
- Mud bogging heading to court
- Manton man facing up to life on multiple CSC offenses
- Elenbaas pulls off an upset in city council election
- Drunk history: Cadillac edition
- Winter driving makes its dangerous return
- House committee approves plan to allow deer baiting in Michigan
- Ruth Jeffers
- Voters change from Clam Lake to Haring to the City without moving
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 10
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.