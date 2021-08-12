Billy Strings to headline this year's Hoxeyville Music Festival Aug. 13-15

HOXEYVILLE — One of Northern Michigan’s largest music festivals will be returning this year after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The Hoxeyville Music Festival is slated to begin Friday and extend through the weekend. All tickets purchased last year will be honored this year.
Headlining this year’s festival will be Billy Strings, a Michigan native who in recent years has become a top emerging artist within the bluegrass music scene.
Strings’ latest album, “Renewal,” follows his Grammy Award-winning project, “Home,” as well as industry recognition ranging from Pollstar’s Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic to the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Guitar Player of the Year and New Artist of the Year.
Strings will be headlining two nights of the Hoxeyville Music Festival. Also headlining this year’s festival will be The Allman Betts Band, The Sam Bush Band, and Yonder Mountain String Band.
Supporting artists for this year’s festival include Dave Bruzza and Lyle Brewer, Lindsay Lou, Airborne or Aquatic, Luke Winslow King, The Sweet Water Warblers, Michigan Rattlers, 49 Winchester, Seth Bernard, Full Cord, The Go Rounds, Myron Elkins, Biomassive, Jaik Willis, Darcy Wilkin, and the Adam Joynt Band.
While the festival will be marking its return post-pandemic lockdown, the presence of the virus remains on the forefront of organizers’ minds.
“We are keenly aware that COVID is still very present,” reads a statement on the Hoxeyville website. “Hoxeyville cannot enforce a mask order outdoors with no official state or federal mandates in place for outdoor gatherings. We will lead by example in an ever-evolving environment of caseloads and variants by masking near others and being vaccinated if choosing to attend gatherings of any size. We are learning to live with COVID, for the sake of all of our livelihoods and happiness. We encourage responsible choices by all attendees by providing a venue three times larger than before with plenty of room, and hand washing stations. We advise mask wearing in close quarters, social distancing and respect for one another. Let’s please all look after one another this weekend.”
The festival started in 2003 with a gathering of a few dozen friends playing music at Coyote Crossing. Over the years, the festival grew considerably, eventually necessitating the move down the road to 75 acres of country farm land in Wellston.
The festival features a number of food, beverage and merchandise vendors, as well as a kids tent and camping onsite.
For ticket information and other details, visit hoxeyville.com. Hoxeyville Music Festival is located at 11130 W 48 1/2 Road.Hoxeyville schedule of performers:
Friday, Aug. 13
• 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. — Adam Joynt Band
• 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. — Dave Bruzza and Lyle Brewer
• 5 to 6:15 p.m. — Seth Bernard
• 6:30 to 8 p.m. — Sam Bush
• 8:15 to 9:30 p.m. — Airborne or Aquatic
• 9:45 to 11:40 p.m. — Bill Strings
• 11:45 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. — Biomassive (silent disco)
Saturday, Aug. 14
• 1 to 2 p.m. — Darcy Wilkin
• 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. — Full Cord
• 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. — Lindsay Lou
• 5 to 6:15 p.m. — 49 Winchester
• 6:30 to 8 p.m. — Allman Betts Band
• 8:15 to 9:30 p.m. — Michigan Rattlers
• 9:45 to 11:30 p.m. — Billy Strings
• 11:45 p.m. — 1:30 a.m. — Full Cord (silent disco)
Sunday, Aug. 15
• 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. — Jaik Willis
• 2 to 3:30 p.m. — The Sweetwater Warblers
• 3:45 to 5 p.m. — Myron Elkins and the Dying Breed
• 5:15 to 6:45 p.m. — Luke Winslow King
• 7 to 8:15 p.m. — The Go Rounds
• 8:30 to 10 p.m. — Yonder Mountain String Band
