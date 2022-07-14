Garden Club Flower Show during Arts Festival

CADILLAC — It’s been four years since members of the Cadillac Garden Club hosted its juried flower show in conjunction with the Festival of the Arts.
This year the show is back, featuring a dozen floral displays that represent the creativity and skills of its members. This year the challenge is to create designs for the theme “Changing Flower Designs Through the Years.”
“The eras of early 1898, 1920 and 1985 will be creatively illustrated,” said member Leslie Hoover.
The club’s accredited Standard Flower Show will be open to the public on Saturday, July 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The show coincides with the Festival of the Arts and is located in the Up North Arts/Senior Center building in the former Naval Reserve.
“This show is a chance for our members to have their creativity evaluated by national standards for judging,” Hoover added.
In addition to the juried competition, those interested may enter a plant material for the horticultural section of the flower show This section includes fresh plant materials grown by the exhibitor, properly labeled per the show’s designated categories. Contact June Peterson for details at (231) 920-2736.
A full Flower Show Handbook is available on the National Garden Club website.
Members of the Cadillac Garden Club have been beautifying the area since 1992. The nonprofit meets to study flower design, gardening and landscaping, and maintains volunteer gardens — including the Sound Garden. They also host the annual Holiday Home Tour.
