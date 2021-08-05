Manton to hold annual bluegrass festival this Friday, Saturday

MANTON — The harmonic twang of banjos, fiddles, guitars, mandolins and vocal cords will reverberate from Manton’s Railroad Park this Friday and Saturday, when the city will showcase a truly American art form — bluegrass music.
The annual Manton Bluegrass Festival began several years ago as an idea for bringing new concert ideas to the Manton Cultural Arts Pavilion.
This year’s festival will be kicked off at 2 p.m. on Friday with Out of the Blue, followed by First Impression and the Clay Hess Band
Headlining this year’s festival and closing out the night on Friday will be Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper. Michael Cleveland is a multiple Grammy-award winning musician from Indiana who was born completely blind. His talent as a violin player was recognized at a very young age. Over the years, he’s performed at the Grand Ole Opry, for A Prairie Home Companion and before the United States Congress.
On Saturday, the Manton Bluegrass Festival continues with two sets of Calabogie Road, two sets of Out of the Blue, two sets of Radio Hill, and two sets of the Clay Hess Band.
While the Manton Bluegrass Festival is an event for the community and there is no charge for admission, events like this don’t happen without the support of local businesses and individuals.
Sponsors for this year’s event include Bostick’s Drug Store and the Manton Area Music Association.
If you would like to make a donation to the event, please send your support to M.A.M.A. (Manton Area Music Association) at PO Box 368, Manton, Michigan, 49663. Goodwill donations also will be accepted during the festival.Manton Bluegrass Festival schedule:
Friday, Aug. 6
• 2 p.m. — Out of the Blue
• 3:30 p.m. — First Impression
• 5 p.m. — Clay Hess Band
• 7 p.m. — Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper
Saturday, Aug. 7
• 11 a.m. — Calabogie Road
• Noon — Out of the Blue
• 1 p.m. — Radio Hill
• 2 p.m. — Clay Hess Band
• 3 p.m. — Calabogie Road
• 4 p.m. — Out of the Blue
• 5 p.m. — Radio Hill
• 6 p.m. — Clay Hess Band
