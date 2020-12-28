Pear party

By Laura Kurella
CAdillac News
Have you ever wondered just how many gifts you would end up with if someone were to give you all the gifts mentioned in the song, “The Twelve Days of Christmas?”
Well, when tallied up it comes to a whopping 364 gifts which, in addition to dozens of swans, provides you with 12 pear trees that will help you to celebrate National Pear month.
Boasting 3,000 different varieties in the world today, pears also hold title to being considered the world’s oldest cultivated fruit.
Traced back to 5000 BC, when Feng Li, a Chinese diplomat, became consumed with grafting pears, and other fruits and nut trees for profit, also worth noting is that pears were touted as “the gift of the gods” by Homer in The Odyssey.
Roman farmers found pears favorable, due to their versatility and long storage life, which made them a valuable and much-desired commodity among the trading routes of the ancient world.
Long-used in elegant still-life works by Renaissance Masters, which helped them gain in popularity, and journey into more modern times, including becoming immortalized (alongside a partridge) in the 18th-century Christmas carol, The Twelve Days of Christmas, as referenced above.
Coming to America from France and Belgium via early colonists, blight and growing conditions prevented widespread cultivation of pears until they found their way to states that offered the best growing conditions.
Today there are six main states in the U.S. that produce pears: California, Michigan, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Washington, and of these states, California, Oregon, and Washington make up most of the production. In total, about 35% of what’s grown here is shipped to more than 50 countries around the world.
Known for their unique texture and taste, pears do possess an especially unique, slightly gritty texture, which is due to sclereid cells, which are miniscule bits similar in composition to peach pits and nut shells. However, this special grit is also what gives the pear a super powerful, “super fiber” not found in any other fruit.
Boasting nearly 6 grams of this “super fiber” in every fruit, pears also possess a goldmine of phytonutrients which help reduce inflammation, mop up cell-damaging free radicals, and help thwart the development of certain cancers and other life-threatening diseases.
The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition reported that the vitamin A and C present in pears help boost the immunity, which helps the body to ward of mild illness such as flu, cold, and upset stomach.
Studies have also shown that a diet containing pears can protect you against lung, stomach, breast, ovarian, and bladder cancers while its surprisingly low glycemic index, which is due to its high fiber content that slows the release of its sugar into the bloodstream, makes it an ideal food choice for diabetics, too.
Offering a good source of potassium, which is a powerful electrolyte our body depends on to keep our hearts running smooth, pears provide so many good reasons to eat them, we should plan our next party around this oh-so-good-for-us food.
I was fortunate this fall to have a total stranger (Jim Nelson of Manistee) offer to let me come pick some pears from his 30+ year-old tree. The pears were so sweet, and so was this kind gesture, that I could not help but think, “Gifts from God, indeed.”
Here now are some palate pleasing ways for you to create your own pear party, even if it’s just for one. Enjoy, and Happy New Year.
French Chocolate Salted Caramel Almond Pear Tart
Prep Time: 45 mins; Cook Time: 1 hour 15 mins; Total Time: 2 hours; Yield: 1 whole tart or 4 (41/2-inch) mini tarts
PEARS
1 bottle white wine (or juice-white or red grape, or apple)
4 large strips lemon peel
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1/4 teaspoon unrefined mineral salt
4 pears, cored, and peeled, stem kept intact
CRUST
1 cup all-purpose flour, or sub
3/4 cup almond meal
3 tablespoons pure maple syrup, or sub
1/4 cup solid coconut oil
1teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon unrefined mineral salt
GANACHE
1 1/2 cups dark chocolate chips or pieces
3/4 cup milk, or sub
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, or sub
CARAMEL
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup pure maple syrup, or sub
1/4 cup unsalted butter
14 ounces sweetened condensed milk, or sub
2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
pinch or two of unrefined mineral salt
To make Pears: In a large saucepan over medium heat, combine apple juice, lemon peel, lemon juice, and 1/8 teaspoon salt. Bring to a simmer, add pears, then increase heat to high. Bring liquid back to a simmer then decrease heat to low and cook, covered, until pears are fork-tender, about 10 minutes, turning pears halfway through. Remove from heat, and cool completely in liquid, uncovered.
To make Crust: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a tart pan (8-9”).
Set aside. In a food processor, combine crust ingredients and pulse to combined. You should get a moist mixture than can be easily molded (add a little more maple syrup if needed) Firmly press into bottom and up the sides of tart tin. Bake for 20-25 mins until crust is golden brown. Transfer to a wire rack and let it cool while you're preparing the filling.
To make Caramel: In a heavy-based saucepan, combine brown sugar, maple syrup, and butter. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer, and cook until the mixture becomes darker in color.
Add condensed milk and bring to a boil over low heat again. Cook on low for about 5 minutes stirring constantly, mixture will get thicker.
Add vanilla, stir to combine. Set aside to cool slightly before you pour into a mason jar or fill a tart.
To make Ganache: Place chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl. Pour milk over chocolate. Place bowl in the microwave for 1 minute on high. Stir well until you have a smooth ganache. If necessary – continue to heat in the microwave at 30-sec intervals until you have a smooth mix.
To Assemble: Spread half the ganache over the bottom of the cooled tart shell (or mini shells). Chill in the fridge for 15 minutes.
Pour all but a 1/4 cup of the caramel filling over the set chocolate ganache. Place tart(s) in the fridge for at least 30 minutes. Reserve the 1/4 cup of caramel for garnishing finished tart(s).
Sprinkle half of the salt over caramel. Pour remaining chocolate ganache over the caramel filling. Chill tart(s) for another 15 minutes.
Finally, sprinkle remaining salt on top of tart(s). Chill in fridge until ready to serve.
To Serve: Remove pears from poaching liquid, drain pears until they are no longer dripping. Cut as desired then place on top of tart(s). Warm caramel and drizzle pears with caramel right before serving.
Honey Roasted Pear and Brie Flatbread Pizza
Prep Time 25 minutes; Cook Time 35 minutes; Total Time 60 minutes; Yield: 2 servings
1 cup full-fat Greek yogurt
2 cups all-purpose or GF flour, plus more for flouring
2 teaspoons baking powder
unrefined sea salt, as desired
1 tablespoon olive oil
6 ounces Feta or goat cheese
shallots, thinly sliced
2 teaspoons fresh rosemary finely chopped, plus extra for garnish
2 tablespoons honey
2-3 pears, cored and thinly sliced
2 ounces chicken or turkey bacon, crisped and snipped
1/4 cup roasted walnuts chopped
Freshly ground pepper
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl, combine yogurt, flour, baking powder, and salt until a dough form. Transfer dough to a lightly-floured surface and flatten into an 8-inch disk. Cut the disk into 4 equal parts and flatten each part until it’s about 1/4-inch thick. Very carefully transfer each thin dough onto a preheated over medium heat griddle or pan. Cook each side of the flatbread until well browned.
Place flatbread onto a parchment-lined baking sheet. Brush the top with a thin coating of olive oil. Bake for 5 minutes to crisp the crust. Remove flatbread from the oven and maintain oven temperature. Dollop the brie around on the flatbread and spread as evenly as you can. It doesn’t have to be perfect. Spread the shallots over the brie. Sprinkle with chopped rosemary. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon of honey. Arrange pear slices as desired. Top with prosciutto and chopped walnuts. Drizzle with remaining honey. Season with freshly ground pepper, to taste. Bake flatbreads 10-12 minutes until pears soften, cheese melts, and crust edges are golden brown. Let cool slightly. Garnish with fresh rosemary sprigs and additional honey, as desired. Serve immediately.
Spiced Vanilla Pear Cocktail
Prep Time: 5 min; Total Time: 5 min; Yield: 1 drink
4 ounces pear nectar or juice
1 ounce bourbon
1 splash pure vanilla extract
Raw sugar and cinnamon mixture for rim
Fresh pear slice and cinnamon stick for garnish
In a cocktail shaker, combine pear nectar, bourbon, and vanilla. Shake well. Meanwhile wet the rim of a glass then dip in a mixture of cinnamon and sugar, if desired. Pour the cocktail into a glass with ice.
Garnish with a fresh pear slice and cinnamon stick, if desired.
