Conservation Districts have multiple roles within their community but can vary based on the needs of the community, county-wide support and level of funding available for programming. This is only to say not all conservation districts do the exact same thing, and an urge to familiarize yourself with your local conservation district and its programs and services available.
When it comes to conservation practices, we are always learning and always teaching. Conservation Districts provide education to students and landowners on laws pertaining to soil erosion and preservation, education of new conservation practices and the funding available for local farmers and landowners, recycling amenities and water quality.
Missaukee Conservation District (MCD) has an educator, Sara Huetteman, available to come to your group of students in Missaukee County and teach concepts about the natural world, the human connection and impact to it all, using games, critical thinking, hands-on activities and crafts.
Sara was recently hired by Missaukee Conservation District, with a degree from Central Michigan University in Biology and a background in forest-land management, biological assessments, habitat restoration and environmental education.
Library of Education Kits Available at MCD
Like many educators around the state, Missaukee Conservation District utilizes lesson plans, games, crafts and more from Project Learning Tree, Project Wild, Project Wet and the like. These cover a wide range of topics and for all grade levels (Pre-K to 12).
MCD has a collection of kits available for fellow educators to check out and use for their classrooms. Each kit has packets and guidelines so that the same concept can be taught to different grade levels, and the relevant supplies or examples needed to complete the lesson. The kits come in a plastic container or a file envelope to keep all the information together.
Reach out to Sara with a topic you hope to discuss with your students, grade level and number of participants at one time and total. She will then provide some options, or you can stop by to look at them. Teachers can have them out for one day to one week. Kits can be dropped off to the school with prior notice. There may be a small fee to replace the supplies if needed.
State and National Poster Contest
The National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD) combines art and science to provide a creative way to highlight a conservation concept for K-12 students. Each year, a theme is chosen and programming is available to have a lesson relevant to grade level and opportunity for students to express their understanding of the lesson by drawing a poster to enter into a State and potentially National competition. Cash prizes range from $10 to $200.
The poster contest is open to public, private and home-schooled students. This year’s theme is “Healthy Soil, Healthy Life.” Soil health or quality is referring to the continued capacity of soil to function as a vital living ecosystem that sustains plants, animals and humans. Contact Sara Huetteman at Missaukee Conservation District or your local CD to learn more.
Not great at hand drawing? For grades 7-12, digital posters are acceptable. They must be original art and shall not include any copyrighted, trademarked or branded marks, images or phrases besides the NACD 2022 themed logo, if desired. Visit MissaukeeCD.org/nacdpostercontest to see all the details.
Sara Huetteman is the Education Coordinator and Soil Erosion and Sedimentation Control Agent for Missaukee County. For more information on the poster contest and education opportunities, contact Sara by phone at 231-839-7193, by email at sara.huetteman@macd.org or stop by the Missaukee Conservation District office at 6180 W. Sanborn Road, Lake City.
