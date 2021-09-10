EPC Church Hosts Barney and Nancy Miesse Sept 12

EPC Church Hosts Barney Nancy Miesse Sept 12
Barney and Nancy Miesse are from Lake Placid FL where they play music at churches, senior centers, farmer's markets, restaurants, nursing homes, festivals, fairs, private parties, and house concerts. Nancy, an autoharp player, is a former resident of Cadillac and has enjoyed visiting the area. Barney, from Ohio, and Nancy have been together for eleven years playing classic country, 50’s, 60’s and gospel music in Arkansas, Wyoming, Indiana, Michigan, Tennessee, Ohio, S. Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Panama. They have recorded several CDs.
