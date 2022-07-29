Evangelical Presbyterian Church Hosts Ed Gilbert and Friends

Evangelical Presbyterians to host Ed Gilbert and Friends
Lake City Evangelical Presbyterian Church will host gospel music storytelling from Ed Gilbert and Friends in Outdoor Concert on Sunday, July 31, at 6 p.m.
The concert will be held at the outdoor concert pavilion on the grounds north of the main church building. There is no admission charge and a free-will offering will be taken for the benefit of Ed Gilbert and Friends. You may enjoy the concert from your vehicle or bring a lawn chair or blanket. Still being cautious about Covid we recommend social distancing.
Before coming to Christ, Ed was a professional musician in Nashville, Tennessee. He now serves as the head of chaplaincy ministry here at our own Cadillac branch of Munson Hospital, where his ministry to the patients and staff is recognized as being outstanding.
Lake City E.P.C. is located on M-55 ¼ mile East of M-66 – next to Roger’s Family Foods. For more information, you may call 231-839-2948 or 231-920-7878.
Come as you are – visitors to the Lake City are especially welcome.
