Evangelical Presbyterian Church Hosts Jim Quales

Evangelical Presbyterians to Host “Jim Quales”
in outdoor concert
It is with joyful anticipation that the Lake City Evangelical Presbyterian Church will host the encouraging southern gospel music of “Jim Quales” in Outdoor Concert on Sunday, July 24, at 6 p.m. The Concert will be held at the Outdoor Concert Pavilion on the grounds north of the main church building. There is no admission charge and a free-will offering will be taken for the benefit of “Jim Quales” You may enjoy the concert from your vehicle or bring a lawn chair or blanket. Still being cautious about Covid we recommend social distancing.
Jim has been singing for over 30 years. In October, four years ago, they had to make the hard decision to take their quartet off the road. It came down to not being able to keep up on the transportation side of things and paying the guys what they deserved. The desire and the calling did not leave him personally. He has been doing solo dates for the past four years, so it was a pretty easy transition into being a soloist. He currently does 80% of his singing at senior homes throughout the country during the week and church dates on the weekend. He loves singing for seniors. He calls them his peeps. He loves seeing their eyes light up and sing along with him to the ones they recognize. Singing is one the most precious thing God gave us to brighten up our lives. He is honored to get to perform in this art.
In the event of bad weather, the concert will be held in the air-conditioned sanctuary of the church. Whether indoors or outdoors, casual and comfortable dress is appropriate.
Lake City E.P.C. is located on M-55 ¼ mile East of M-66 – next to Roger’s Family Foods. For more information, you may call 231-839-2948 or 231-920-7878.
Come as you are – visitors to the Lake City area are especially welcome!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.