Evangelical Presbyterians to Host “The Patriot’s Choir”
In Outdoor Concert
It is with joyful anticipation that the Lake City Evangelical Presbyterian Church is privileged to host the amazing and touching music ministry of “The Patriot’s Choir” on Sunday, July 25, at 6:00 p.m. The Concert will be held at the Outdoor Concert Pavilion on the grounds north of the main church building. There is no admission charge and a free-will offering will be taken for the benefit of “The Patriot’s Choir.” You may enjoy the Concert from your vehicle or bring a lawn chair or blanket. Still being cautious about Covid we recommend social distancing.
The Patriot Choir is a 15-member choir of special needs adults that was formed 17 years ago by directors Barb Corpe and Bonnie Salmon. The Patriot Choir has performed in front of hundreds of folks over the past seventeen years.
They specialize in Gospel and Patriotic music....and practically everything in between!!!!
All the members are volunteers and their love for what they do becomes immediately evident to all who see them perform. In the event of bad weather, the Concert will be held in the air-conditioned Sanctuary of the Church. Whether the Concert is held indoors or outdoors, casual and comfortable dress is appropriate.
Lake City E.P.C. is located on M-55 ¼ mile East of M-66 – next to Roger’s Family Foods. For more information, you may call 231-839-2948 or 231-920-7878.
Come as you are – visitors to the Lake City are especially welcome!
