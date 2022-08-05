Evangelical Presbyterians to host Wyatt and Amber Howey
It is with joyful anticipation that the Lake City Evangelical Presbyterian Church will host the last of our summer concert series with Wyatt and Amber Howey in an outdoor concert on Sunday, Aug. 7, at 6 p.m.
The concert will be held at the outdoor concert pavilion on the grounds north of the main church building. There is no admission charge and a free-will offering will be received for the benefit of the Howey family. You may enjoy the concert from your vehicle or bring a lawn chair or blanket. Still being cautious about Covid we recommend social distancing.
Wyatt Howey has inspired congregations and groups with his outstanding, deep country voice, and the addition of his wife, Amber, has even more blessed this duo in concert. Wyatt already has a CD under his wide, country belt buckle, entitled, “Cross Country.” He gives away many copies of this CD, and takes a free will offering for the others. He just wants to use the incredible talent God has given him to get the message of Christ out to as many as possible. You will be stunned by their amazing voices, and you will be blessed and encouraged by the message Wyatt and Amber bring.
In the event of bad weather, the concert will be held in the air-conditioned sanctuary of the church. Whether the concert is held indoors or outdoors, casual and comfortable dress is appropriate.
This being the last concert for 2022 summer season, it is audience appreciation night and a complimentary ice cream bar will be served to each person in attendance at the close of the concert.
Lake City E.P.C. is located on M-55 ¼ mile East of M-66 – next to the new Roger’s Family Market. For more information, you may call (231) 839-2948 or (232)-920-7878.
Come as you are – visitors to the Lake City area are especially welcome
