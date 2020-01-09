EVART — The Evart Local Development Finance Authority has been dissolved after a special Evart City council meeting last night.
After a two hour closed session, the city council unanimously voted to dissolve the LDFA on Wednesday, Jan. 8.
This decision comes after months of tabling the LDFA's budget due to concerns with the organization's Michigan Municipal Employees' Retirement Service funds.
Though the LDFA has brought major development to the area, Director Melora Theunick said the lack of revenue and inability to contribute to MERS in full has caused the organization to take on quite a bit of debt.
But this was to be sorted out with current projects, Theunick wrote in a letter to the council on Jan. 7.
It is also of the council's belief that the authority has completed what it set out to do when established in the 90's.
In dissolving the LDFA, Theunick told the council they have stunted the growth of Evart.
"You have sealed the future of Evart," she said. "You will never be anything more than you are now."
For more on the dissolution of the Evart LDFA, be sure to pick up a copy of Friday's edition of the Cadillac News.
