EVART -- The Evart High School Class of 2023 received diplomas early Sunday afternoon under sunny skies at the football stadium. Retired Evart coach and physical education teacher John Bennett, who taught in the Evart school system for more than 30 years and remains a beloved figure around town and a regular at many Evart sporting events, was the keynote speaker this year.
Bennett encouraged the graduating seniors to take on the challenges of life with desire, determination, and dedication. The only path to joy in life is to will it, Bennett said, quoting from an inspirational poem.
One of the highlights of the notable occasion was Evart graduate Javin Beard, now a First Class Petty Officer in the Marines, coming onto the stage to give his younger brother Josiah Beard his diploma.
Evart Superintendent Shirley Howard certified the graduating class to Evart Board of Education President Alan Bengry. Senior Class President McKenzy McKay led her classmates in moving of the tassels from right to left, signifying the seniors taking the next step in their lives.
