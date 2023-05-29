EVART – They came again to Guyton Park in Evart on Monday morning to honor those soldiers who have fallen to preserve our freedoms in America. They came again to nearby Riverside Park to place a wreath in the Muskegon River to honor those fallen comrades lost at sea, and finally they came again to the Civil War monument at Forest Hills Cemetery to place another wreath, raise the flag there to half-mast, and conduct a 21-gun salute for the third and final time.
The Evart Honor Guard, comprised of members of the VFW Post 7979 of Evart and the Amvets Post 11, continued this longstanding three-part Memorial Day tradition that is unique to Evart. Rich Machleit, a retired Navy officer and an Evart native, played his haunting rendition of “Taps” at all three sites once again as part of the annual observance. Members of the public were present, too, for the observance, as they are every year in good numbers.
VFW Post Adjutant Dan Howe, a retired Naval Commander with 32 years of service, addressed the crowd at Guyton Park and reminded those in attendance that the freedoms we enjoy as Americans is only possible because of the sacrifices of those soldiers who willingly traveled to foreign soil and fought our wars, particularly the many thousands who paid the ultimate price.
“Today is the time to reflect back on those who gave so much,” Howe told this reported following the ceremony at Forest Hills Cemetery.
“They preserved our very way of life and we can’t forget that or take it for granted. Democracy came at a steep price.”
Brickey also thanked the City of Evart employees who worked hard so that the new monument to the Korean War veterans would be ready in time for the Memorial Day ceremony at Guyton Park.
“The city employees did a fantastic job and we really appreciate it,” Brickey said. “They worked their tails off to get that done and it looks great.”
