EVART — After a down poor earlier in the week, Evart has entered a flood warning as Muskegon River water levels are expected to continue to rise.
With water levels continuing to rise after two to five inches of rain fell across the area, Evart will have a flood warning in place from Wednesday, May 20 until around 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 23.
In just 24 hours, the Muskegon jumped from its usual level of eight feet to 10.2 feet, Osceola County Emergency Management Director Mark Watkins wrote in an email.
As of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 19 the stage was 11 feet.
Forecast, rise above flood stage by Wednesday evening and continue to rise to near 12.2 feet by Thursday evening. The river will fall below flood stage by early Saturday morning.
At 12 feet, people can expect significant flooding in the area of M66 and 9 mile. People can also expect minor flooding of homes in low lying areas along Timberlane Drive and River Road between 80th Avenue and M66.
At this point, no specific concerns or damage reports have been reported to the Emergency Management Department.
Osceola County Emergency Management is advising motorists to not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas.
