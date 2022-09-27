Wednesday, Sept. 7

• Threats — Officers were dispatched to a case of an individual who was receiving messages via social media.

• Found Property — Officer were dispatched to a report of a found wallet.

• Domestic — Officers were dispatched to a domestic assault. Two subjects were arrested, and were lodged at the Osceola County Jail.

Thursday, Sept. 8

• Fraud — Officers were dispatched to a complaint involving an online scam.

Friday, Sept. 9

• Domestic — Officers were dispatched to a domestic assault. The case has been sent to the prosecutor for review of charges.

Saturday, Sept. 10

• Criminal Sexual Conduct — Officers were dispatched to investigate a criminal sexual conduct case. The case remains open pending additional investigation.

• Check Well Being — Officers were dispatched to check the well-being of an individual. The subject was found to be OK and did not need any additional services.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

• PDA — Officer were dispatched to investigate a one vehicle property damage accident.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

• MDOP — Officers were dispatched to investigate a malicious destruction of property complaint.

• Larceny — Officers were dispatched to investigate a larceny complaint. The case remains open pending further investigation.

• Complaint — Officer was dispatched to check the area for a reckless driver. The suspect vehicle was gone upon officer’s arrival.

