Wednesday, Sept. 7
• Threats — Officers were dispatched to a case of an individual who was receiving messages via social media.
• Found Property — Officer were dispatched to a report of a found wallet.
• Domestic — Officers were dispatched to a domestic assault. Two subjects were arrested, and were lodged at the Osceola County Jail.
Thursday, Sept. 8
• Fraud — Officers were dispatched to a complaint involving an online scam.
Friday, Sept. 9
• Domestic — Officers were dispatched to a domestic assault. The case has been sent to the prosecutor for review of charges.
Saturday, Sept. 10
• Criminal Sexual Conduct — Officers were dispatched to investigate a criminal sexual conduct case. The case remains open pending additional investigation.
• Check Well Being — Officers were dispatched to check the well-being of an individual. The subject was found to be OK and did not need any additional services.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
• PDA — Officer were dispatched to investigate a one vehicle property damage accident.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
• MDOP — Officers were dispatched to investigate a malicious destruction of property complaint.
• Larceny — Officers were dispatched to investigate a larceny complaint. The case remains open pending further investigation.
• Complaint — Officer was dispatched to check the area for a reckless driver. The suspect vehicle was gone upon officer’s arrival.
