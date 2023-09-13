Monday, Aug. 28
• Check Well Being — Officers were dispatched to check on a motorist that appeared to be having a medical emergency or was intoxicated. Officers made contact with the subject and determined they were OK and were not having a medical emergency.
Wednesday, Aug. 30
• Traffic Stop — Officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. While investigating the stop, the driver was determined to be operating the vehicle was intoxicated. The vehicle was towed and the driver was lodged for the offense.
• Breaking and Entering — Officers were dispatched for a breaking and entering complaint. The suspect was not able to gain entry. The incident remains under investigation.
• Check Well Being — Officers were dispatched for a check well being on a juvenile. The juvenile appeared to be fine.
• Domestic — Officers were dispatched for a domestic assault. Investigation determined it was a verbal argument only.
• Suspicious — Officers were dispatched for a suspicious complaint. An unknown substance was placed at the doorstep of the complainant. The substance was removed and destroyed.
• Malicious Destruction of Property — Officers were dispatched for a malicious destruction of property complaint involving a lawn mower being tampered with. The incident remains under investigation.
• Runaway — Officers were dispatched for a runaway juvenile. The juvenile was located in another county. The juvenile was returned to their residence and turned over to their parent.
Thursday, Aug. 31
• Property Damage Accident — Officers were dispatched to assist the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department with a two-car accident.
• Personal Protection Order Violation — Officers assisted the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department with a PPO violation call. The suspect was located, arrested and lodged.
• Check Well Being — Officers were dispatched for a check well being on a subject. The subject did not require any services from law enforcement.
• Animal Complaint — Officers were dispatched to a dog at large complaint. A report was completed and forwarded to the Prosecutor’s office.
Friday, Sept. 1
• Fail to Pay — Officers made contact with staff of a local business, they advised it was not a fail to pay. It was a fail to collect that they handle internally. No further action was required by law enforcement.
• Fail to Pay — Officers were dispatched to a fail to pay at a local gas station. The case remains open at this time.
• Suspicious — Officers were dispatched to a traffic complaint. Officers spoke with both parties who then went their separate ways.
• Traffic Stop — Officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. While investigating the stop, it was determined the vehicle did not have insurance. The driver was cited for the violation and the vehicle was towed.
Sunday, Sept. 3
• Traffic Stop — Officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. While investigating the stop, it was determined the vehicle did not have insurance. The driver was cited for the violation and the vehicle was towed.
• Larceny — Officers were dispatched to investigate property stolen from a parked vehicle. The case remains open at this time.
• Domestic — Officers were dispatched to a domestic assault. After investigating the complaint a subject was arrested and lodged.
• Traffic Stop — Officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. While investigating the stop, it was determined the driver did not have a license and had an out-of-county warrant for their arrest. The driver was cited for driving without a valid license and arrested on the warrant.
Monday, Sept. 4
• Property Damage Accident — Officers were dispatched to investigate a single vehicle accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.