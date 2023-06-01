Monday, May 22
• Lost Property — A citizen reported a wagon and shoes were taken from the Elementary School playground on May 24. If anyone has information regarding this case, please call Evart Police Department at 231-372-7024.
• Check Well Being — Officers were dispatched to check the well-being of an elderly male subject at a local business. The subject was found to be OK.
• Personal Injury Accident — Officers were called to a two-vehicle accident. One driver was transported to Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital for minor injuries.
Tuesday, May 23
• Property Damage Accident — Officers investigated a property damage accident.
• Criminal Sexual Conduct — Officers were dispatched to investigate a possible criminal sexual conduct complaint. The case remains open at this time.
Thursday, May 25
• Missing Person — Officers were requested to assist the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department with searching for a missing elderly male subject. The subject was located and found to be OK.
Saturday, May 27
• Check Well Being — Officers were dispatched to a report of a suicidal subject. Subject was transported to Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital for an evaluation.
• Retail Fraud — Officers were dispatched to a retail fraud complaint. The suspect was located and ran from officers. The subject was caught and lodged on multiple charges at the Osceola County Jail.
Sunday, May 28
• Larceny — Officers were dispatched to a larceny complaint. The caller’s tent and property were stolen from their campsite. The case remains open at this time.
