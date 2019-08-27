MCBAIN — Missaukee County Sheriff's Department responded to a two-car accident just outside of McBain.
A car heading southbound on Lucas Road failed to stop at the sign on Stoney Corners Road around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27 and hit a car heading east on Stoney Corners Road.
The driver of the eastbound car swerved into a nearby field and sustained minor injuries. No one else was injured in the accident, according to the Missaukee County Sheriff's Department.
While an oil leak and debris were being cleaned up, Stoney Corners was closed between Blodgett and Lucas roads.
A citation for failure to stop was issued to the southbound driver. Drugs and alcohol did not appear to be a factor, according to the Missaukee County Sheriff's Department.
The McBain Fire Department and Missaukee Emergency Medical Services also responded to the accident.
