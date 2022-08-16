The opportunity to add trees and native plants to your property this fall is fast approaching. Michigan conservation districts help landowners plant millions of trees each year. Many of our customers have an annual tradition of planting trees each year with family and friends.
If this is a tradition you would like to start, we are here to help guide you through the process. Now is a great time to contact our staff of resource professionals to find out what management options may be available to reach your goals for your property. Both the Osceola-Lake and Missaukee Conservation Districts are having a fall tree and native plant sale. Species availability, ordering deadlines and pick-up dates can be found at osceolalakecd.org and missaukeecd.org.
“To plant trees is to give body and life to one’s dreams of a better world.” — Russell Page
Benefits of Fall Planting
Fall is a great time to plant trees as long as they are planted in the correct soil, heavy clay should be avoided. Fall brings lower temperatures and increased moisture in the soil, reducing the need for supplemental watering. Late September to November is the optimal time to plant. Fall plantings allow trees to acclimate to the site and establish their roots before facing the summer heat in their new location. Soil temperatures are warmer in fall than spring, helping aid in root establishment before going dormant in winter. Weed control is still important, weed mats or mulch should be considered. The number one cause of seedling mortality is grass and weed competition.
Keep Tree Diversity in Mind
Tree diversity is an important consideration in protecting forests. Forest stands that have less diversity are more susceptible to disease and pests. One of the most recent examples of the need for diversity is the death of the ash tree. The Emerald Ash Borer was first detected in Michigan in 2002. In Michigan, millions of ash trees have been killed, and some projections predict the death of billions of ash trees in North America. Still visible in forests and yards today, the ash tree is a stark reminder of the challenges forests face.
There are many other reasons to promote tree diversity. Everyone can appreciate spring blossoms and the fall foliage that central Michigan has to offer. Expanding spring bloom periods and increasing fall colors can be a function of simply increasing the tree diversity on your property.
Tree diversity also benefits the ecosystem. From bacteria and mycorrhizae in the soil to bird and insect species, tree diversity benefits the most forms of life by providing a mix of diverse food and cover throughout the year.
Tree diversity can also be incorporated for the seasonal needs of wildlife. Conifers can be planted to provide thermal and bedding cover during fall and winter.
Native Plant Sale
Homeowners can benefit birds and other wildlife by simply selecting native plants when designing their landscape. Native plants are the keystone to the local ecosystem. Local wildlife and pollinators have evolved with these plants and are dependent on them for their survival. The benefits of incorporating native plants include: lower maintenance (reduced fertilizer and pesticides), water conservation, habitat for pollinators and native wildlife, and natural beauty. Native plants are also well adapted to their native range and will not exhibit invasive characteristics. Native species also protect biodiversity and stewardship of the natural realm.
Get Started
Ordering deadlines and pick-up dates are in September, but varies for each district. Species availability and important ordering dates can be found at osceolalakecd.org and misaukkeecd.org. If you have any questions, contact the Osceola-Lake Conservation District at 231-465-8012 or email mark.sweppenheiser@macd.org. Residents of Missaukee County should contact Missaukee Conservation District at 231-839-7193 or email sherry.blaszak@macd.org.
Mark Sweppenheiser is the District Manager for Osceola-Lake Conservation District. For more information, contact him at 231-465-8012, mark.sweppenheiser@macd.org, or stop by the Osceola-Lake Conservation District Office at 138 W. Upton, Suite 2, Reed City.
