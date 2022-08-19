Farm production expenditures up more than 7 percent
Farm production expenditures in the United States are estimated at $392.9 billion for 2021, up from $366.2 billion in 2020. The 2021 total farm production expenditures. Fifteen expenditure items showed an increase from previous year, while two showed a decrease.
The Four largest expenditures at the United States level total $189.4 billion and account for 48.3 percent of total expenditures in 2021. These include feed, 16.6 percent, farm services, 11.5 percent, livestock, Poultry, and related expenses, 10.8 percent, and labor, 9.4 percent.
In 2021, the United States total farm expenditure average per farm is $196,087, up 7.7 percent from $182,130 in 2020. On average, United States farm operations spent $32,540 on feed, $21,161 on livestock, poultry, and related expenses, $22,458 on farm services, and $18,366 on labor. For 2020, United States farms spent on average of $28,250 on feed, $22,232 on farm services, $19,695 on livestock, poultry, and related expenses, and $18,253 on labor.
The United States economic sales class contributing most to the 2021 United States total expenditures is the $1,000,000- $4,999,999 class, with expenses of $122.1 billion, 31.1 percent of the United States total, up 4.9 percent from the 2020 level of $116.4 billion. The next highest is the $5,000,000 and over class with $116.9 billion, up from $97.9 billion in 2020.
The Midwest region, which includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, and Wisconsin contributed the most to United States total expenditures, with expenses of $124.9 billion (31.8 percent), up from $112.8 billion in 2020. Other regions, ranked by total expenditures, are the Plains at $99.2 billion (25.2 percent), West at $86.7 billion (22.1 percent), Atlantic at $42.9 billion (10.9 percent), and South at $39.2 billion (10.0 percent).
For further information on USDA farm expenditures, please visit https:/www.nass.usda.gov/Statistics_by_Subject/Economics_and_Prices/index.php
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.